Of change? See the 10 countries with the highest minimum wages | Economy

Brazil is the second country with the lowest minimum wage in the list of countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), just ahead of Mexico.

This is what a study released by the discount platform CupomValido.com.br reveals, which gathered data from the OECD and World Bank on the remuneration of workers in the world.

Legislation regarding minimum wages is relatively new in all countries around the world. The vast majority were only released in the 20th century.

New Zealand was the first country in the world to implement the minimum wage law, in 1894. While the United States only passed the law in 1938. Currently, the United States is not even among the ten countries with the highest minimum wages in the world.







Minimum wage in Brazil and in the world

The survey used the dollar as the base currency, and wages were adjusted for purchasing power parity.

The average minimum wage in Brazil was US$2.2 per hour. When considering only the countries of Latin America, Brazil is behind Chile (US$3.3/hour) and Colombia (US$2.9/hour).

At the opposite end, Australia is the country with the highest minimum wage in the world, at $12.9 per hour, almost 6x more than Brazil.

Despite a higher salary, the number of hours worked is lower than in Brazil. On average, Australians work 38 hours a week. Another benefit is that workers receive a contribution called superannuation, which adds up to an additional 9.5% for each worker's retirement.







Number of hours worked

Despite having one of the lowest minimum wages, Mexico is the country where the worker has the highest workload. In the year, 2,124 hours worked are totaled. In 28.7% of cases, Mexican workers spend more than 50 hours a week in offices.

For comparison purposes, in Brazil the average is 39.5 hours worked per week. However, this smaller weekly workload is not limited to more free time. The time spent commuting to work affects the amount of free time Brazilians spend. On average, Brazilians spend less time away from work than most countries – 14.6 hours are set aside for eating, sleeping and socializing, compared to the OECD countries’ average of 15 hours.

In the case of China, a curious fact is that despite the country officially adopting a 40-hour week, there is the so-called “996 system”. Practiced by some companies, especially in the technology area, the system has this name because the worker starts at 9 am and finishes only at 9 pm, in a routine that lasts 6 days a week. In total, 72 hours a week are worked, more than 80% compared to 39.5 hours a week in Brazil.

Source: OECD, CupomValido.com.br, World Bank

Check out the complete infographic: