Oldest person in the world, Japanese Kane Tanaka turns 119

“Great achievement. He reached the age of 119”, published the great-granddaughter of the woman who occupies the position of the oldest person in the world in a Twitter account dedicated to the Japanese centenary Kane Tanaka, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, January 2nd.

The author of the post, Junko Tanaka, who was with her great-grandmother in December, also said, in the post on the social network, that she hopes Kane will “continue to live life with joy and to the full”

In one of the photos, Kane is accompanied by two commemorative bottles of Coca-Cola, which she received for her birthday. Labels are personalized with your name and age.

“Birthday Gift 1: Introducing Kane’s birthday gifts. Thank you very much for this gift. The Coca-Cola company made a commemorative anniversary bottle. Looks like (Kane) is still drinking Coke as usual,” Junko posted.

The great-granddaughter spoke, in March 2021, to CNN about Kane, who was preparing to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Junko began counting the days for the event on Twitter in January 2020 to commemorate Kane’s life and participation in the games.

“I may be biased because I’m related to her, but I think it’s amazing (Kane’s vitality) – I wanted to share that with the world so that people feel inspired and feel their joy,” Junko said.

Born in 1903, Kane married a rice shop owner at age 19. She worked in the family store until she was 103 years old.

The old woman lived through a series of historic events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life spanned 49 summer and winter Olympic Games.

“I don’t remember her talking a lot about the past… She thinks a lot about the future – she really likes living in the present,” Kane’s grandson Eiji Tanaka told CNN last year.

The oldest person in the world is living in a nursing home in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. Her family said they keep Kane active by proposing math exercises and keeping her interested in discovering new things.

Kane, who was recognized by the Guinness Book in 2019 as the world’s oldest living person, received congratulatory messages from Twitter users on his birthday.

“It’s amazing that at 119, she can look straight into the camera and make a peace sign,” said Twitter user @TuNatoron.

“Congratulations!! Please always stay healthy,” said Mee-san, another Twitter user.

oldest man in the world

In September 2021, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García became the oldest man alive, at 112 years of age. He was born in 1909, worked as a shoemaker and withstood the Spanish Civil War.

Saturnino said the secret to a long life is: “A peaceful life … and without hurting anyone,” according to a Guinness press release.

(Translated text. Read the original here.)