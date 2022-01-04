Ômicron bypasses immunity better than Delta, study points out – News

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus better bypasses the immunity of vaccinated people than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week. The information helps explain why Ômicron is spreading faster.

Since the discovery in November of the highly mutated Ômicron variant, scientists have been racing to discover whether the strain causes less severe cases of the disease and why it appears to be more contagious than the previously dominant Delta variant.

A virus can be more transmissible for a variety of reasons, such as how long it remains in the air, its ability to attach itself to cells, or its evasion of the human body’s immune system.

Investigating nearly 12,000 Danish families in mid-December, the scientists found that Ômicron is between 2.7 and 3.7 times more infectious than the Delta variant among vaccinated Danes.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and the SSI (Statens Serum Institut), suggests that the virus is spreading faster because it is better at escaping the immunity gained through vaccines.

“Our findings confirm that the rapid spread of [variante] Ômicron can be attributed primarily to evasion of the immune system, rather than an inherent increase in basic transmissibility,” the researchers said. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The study also found that people vaccinated with the booster dose are less likely to transmit the virus, regardless of the strain, than unvaccinated people.

Although more transmissible, the Ômicron variant appears to induce less severe forms of the disease, SSI technical director Tyra Grove Krause told local media on Monday (3).

“While Ômicron is still able to put pressure on our health care system, it appears to be milder than the Delta variant,” Krause said, adding that the risk of being hospitalized with Ômicron is half of what it takes. with Delta.

“It could get us out of the pandemic so that it becomes the last wave of coronaviruses,” she said.