On bitcoin’s (BTC) anniversary, cryptocurrency struggles to stay within $47,000 — but miners bring ‘surprise’ to party

Exactly 13 years ago, on January 3, 2009, block zero of the bitcoin (BTC) by its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. At that time, a unit of this cryptocurrency was worth much less than cents of dollar and, today, it is the main digital asset in the world.

THE genesis block gave a reward of 50 BTC for Nakamoto at the time, which today amounts to approximately $2,350 billion (or BRL 13,200 billion), in the quote this Monday (3rd). Currently, this payment to miners of cryptocurrency it’s at 6.25 (US$293,750 thousand or R$1,650 billion).

At around 11 am, the largest cryptocurrency in the world and the birthday boy of the day tries to defend the US$ 47,000 and advances 0.14%, quoted at US$ 47,238.69 (BRL 26,757.68). A moderate rise is enough to infect other digital assets today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$47,238.69 0.14% -7.97% two Ethereum (ETH) $3,816.99 -1.80% -6.76% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $530.78 -1.39% -3.89% 4 Tether (USDT) $1.00 -0.01% -0.03% 5 Solana (SOL) $174.98 -0.62% -13.64% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.36 0.16% -12.94% 7 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 -0.02% -0.01% 8 XRP (XRP) $0.8437 -0.24% -9.75% 9 Earth (LUNA) $93.09 4.16% -4.07% 10 Polkadot (DOT) $30.29 3.65% -6.85% Source: Coin Market Cap

back to highs

Bitcoin’s best birthday gift was given by the miners. During the night, the hashrate The largest cryptocurrency mining industry in the world has returned to historic highs.

the rate or hashrate mining is directly related to the health of the network (blockchain) of bitcoin, guaranteeing security to investors. In other words, this means that a hashrate higher indicates high user activity, which should directly influence the cryptocurrency price.

In addition to bitcoin: cryptocurrencies of the day

The highlights of this Monday are with the altcoins — alternative currencies to bitcoin — Terra (LUNA) and Polkadot (DOT).

THE LUNA gained prominence at the end of last year. The proposal of blockchain is to be a payment currency with the potential for growth and stability better than the stablecoins, at cryptocurrencies with ballast.

already the DOT is related to the design of blockchain, a “zero layer” protocol meta in project creation. went to polkadot that introduced the concept of “parachains”, which enable the integration of blockchains different, which reduces transaction fees and increases communication in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (around 11am):