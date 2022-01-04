On the beam! Bet made in ES earns more than BRL 370 thousand in Mega da Virada | Holy Spirit

The winning bets of Mega da Virada were not made in Espírito Santo, but had capixaba “hitting the beam” of the biggest prize in the history of the contest. This was the case of the 23-person draw with 11-number bets, made at a lottery shop in Maruípe, Vitória.

The lucky capixabas hit, in all, six corners and 75 blocks, which guaranteed the total value of R$ 370,183.85.

As well as the jackpot held at the lottery in Maruípe, in Vitória, another 21 bets made in Espírito Santo matched five of the six numbers drawn, with prizes starting at R$50,861.00. In addition to the capital of Espírito Santo, they were made in the cities of Cariacica, Linhares, Baixo Guandu, Montanha, Colatina, Pinheiros, Linhares, Serra and Vila Velha.

With the division made by Maruípe’s group, each one of the participants earned R$ 16 thousand. One of the winners was Marcos, a resident of the capital, who preferred not to have his full name disclosed.

Mega da Virada 2021: two bets share a prize of R$ 378 million; see dozens

According to Marcos, all the members of the boloão are childhood friends and have played together in the same lottery shop for over 20 years. They usually make bets of nine numbers, but because it is Mega da Virada, they decided to invite two other friends to participate.

“The curious thing is that to fill in these other two numbers, we made room for other friends to participate. We played in the messaging app group, and the first two to place bets would participate. Coincidentally, there were two numbers drawn,” explained Marcos.

Marcos intends to invest the money he earned, but admits that he still doesn’t have a defined plan for the amount.

“I haven’t decided yet. I’m thinking about what to do. I haven’t got the money yet, it takes 48 hours to get in. I have to invest, but I haven’t defined it yet. It scraped by (to win the total prize), but we’re all very happy. No. we think we lost, and yes we won this award,” said Marcos.

2 of 2 Capixabas who made a lottery in the Maruípe lottery, in Vitória, earned more than R$ 370 thousand at the Mega Sena — Photo: Reproduction/Manoel Gonçalves Capixabas who made a lottery in the Maruípe lottery, in Vitória, earned more than R$ 370 thousand at the Mega Sena — Photo: Reproduction/Manoel Gonçalves

The winners of the draw were this Monday (3rd) to enter the withdrawal of the available amount. To do so, they got in touch with the general management of the Caixa Econômica branch in the Praia do Canto neighborhood, in Vitória. The amounts will be deposited in the informed accounts from 48 hours after the entry deadline.

According to the owner of the lottery house where the bet was placed, Manoel Gonçalves, the tickets were filed on the 21st, and for a few numbers the capixabas did not join the bets from Campinas (SP) and Cabo Frio (RJ) that will divide the total prize.

“That was the biggest prize that ever came out here. There were others, smaller ones, but nothing that big. They played the number 10 and the number 13, and it passed so hard that it was 12 and 15. They barely won the Mega of the Turn”.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.