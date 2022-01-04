OnePlus 10 Pro 3D model shows up in video enhancing design

Much is said about the new generation of high-end smartphones from OnePlus, with the arrival of the so-called OnePlus 10 Pro. The cell phone has been rumored for a few weeks and has now appeared again, being the protagonist of a video showing a supposed 3D model in display in a brand store.

The video was initially posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, was reposted by leaker Steve Hammertoffer, and shows a possible non-functional OnePlus 10 Pro prototype, which is identical to the one that has already been leaked and even confirmed by OnePlus itself.

Here, we see what the cell phone will really look like in real life, with its square module built into the left side of the device. In this region should be your three rear cameras and your LED flash. Your back cover must have a matte finish in at least two colors, which are black and dark green. It’s a big change compared to its direct predecessor, OnePlus 9 Pro.

What to expect from OnePlus 10 Pro?

On its back, the model should house three lenses, including a 48 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP with a telephoto lens for 3x zoom.

In addition, the smartphone should have a 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED technology, Quad HD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Regarding performance, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and should count with up to 12 GB of RAM memory and UFS 3.1 technology storage of up to 256 GB. The battery ultimately should be 5,000 mAh and rumors speak of a 125 watt fast charging support.

Now it’s time to wait for January 5th, the confirmed date for the presentation of the smartphone. So, keep an eye on Canaltech to keep up with all the news.

