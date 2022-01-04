OnePlus 10 Pro wins official teasers and release date; see possible specs

Update (01/04/2021) by LL

OnePlus 10 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer’s new bet for the high-end cell phone market, was expected to be launched in pre-sale this Tuesday (4). However, today was just the day the brand confirmed the official launch date for the smartphone. Teasers released point to January 11 as the day of presentation of the model in China. We won’t know for sure all the details of the OnePlus 10 Pro for a week, but rumors are starting to calm curiosity about the device. Yesterday (3) we had access to real leaked photos, and even before 2021 was over we already had a lot of supposed specs at our disposal. The teasers released confirm the expected look and also the black and green colors as standard variants. Check out:









According to OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau, a smartphone’s specs aren’t essential features, but a foundation. For a device to be considered flagship, needs to have an extraordinary performance. Such a statement leads us to believe that the OnePlus 10 Pro will focus on optimized functions and efficiency. The new model is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO screen and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, triple camera on the rear (48 + 50 + 8 MP) and 32 MP front. What are your expectations about the OnePlus 10 Pro? Tell us in the comments!

Update (3/1/2022) – HA OnePlus 10 Pro comes out of renders and appears in leaked photos; see possible specs

The images are a little blurry, but it’s him, the OnePlus 10 Pro who came up in a leak by informant Raghvendra Singh jadon this Monday (3). The device, which already had several specs leaked before 2021 ran out — such as the 6.7-inch screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform — finally came out of renders and appeared in real life. It appears in blue and black with the square rear camera module, with three sensors, an LED flash and an ostentatious Hasselblad logo, which signs the photographic equipment. Apart from that, you can only see the OnePlus logo in the center of the back panel.

The pre-sale of the device can start tomorrow, while it to be announced on January 11 for China — and in March on the global market.

Update (12/31/2021) by LL

OnePlus has not yet positioned itself regarding the launch of its new smartphone flagship, but the rumors do not stop circulating on the internet. After several features and even a supposedly official teaser leaked out, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s main specs came to light through the leaker Ishan Agarwal. In the post where he shares information about the cell phone, Agarwal includes an image of the model in two variants: one black and one green. The photo corresponds to the visual material leaked yesterday (30), which shows a OnePlus 10 Pro with camera setup consisting of four Hasselblad sensors on the rear.

As per the specs revealed by Agarwal, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC reverse charging. It is possible that it leaves the factory with the OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. In addition, the smartphone will be equipped with the recently launched high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of camera, sensors with 48 + 50 + 8 MP are expected, with a 32 MP being reserved for selfies. Agarwal did not specify further details about this department. Other specifications include stereo speaker, LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The total dimensions are: 163×73.8x5mm. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be made official on January 11th. Although the date is the result of a leak, the chief executive of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has already confirmed that the device will arrive sometime in January. What are your expectations about the OnePlus 10 Pro? Tell us in the comments!





Original text (12/30/2021) OnePlus 10 Pro has a teaser released that reinforces design and suggests a January 11 release

With dozens of speculations and no information from the manufacturer, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the Chinese giant’s bet for next year, a model that should compete directly with the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro and other high-end smartphones to be announced coming soon, like the Galaxy S22 line, for example. This Thursday, 30, the OnePlus smartphone won its first supposedly official video teaser, which brings out new details about the device, including the release forecast: January 11th at 3:00 am GMT, but not yet predictions about the price.





As the profile that leaked the video states, the content in question is official and shows the design and construction of the company’s next flagship, corroborating the various renderings released in recent weeks that predicted a look with triple-module rear cameras developed in partnership. with Hasselblad. Despite not revealing details about the technical sheet, rumors point to the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and which updates at the frequency of 120 Hz, a configuration that is practically the same if compared to its predecessor, except for LTPO 2.0 technology.

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021

