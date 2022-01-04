Out of Galo, Cuca starts a course for coaches at CBF

Coach Cuca started 2022 hands-on. Nothing new after leaving Atlético in December. This Monday (3), the coach started the pro license course for football coaches, at the CBF concentration, in Teresópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

Cuca had already started this same course in 2019, however, only now will he have the chance to finish it, since he committed not to take over any football club at the beginning of the year.

Besides Cuca, Lisca, Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho, among others, were also present. Only Ceni, in São Paulo, is currently employed.

The classes strictly follow health protocols, as there was an outbreak of covid-19 detected this Monday morning. Some trainers and CBF employees have had positive results. According to GE.com, about ten people have been diagnosed with the virus.

