Overcrowded, patients wait several hours for treatment at the Feira de Santana polyclinics – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/01/2022 16:51.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

Gabriel Gonçalves

On this first working day of the year 2022, many patients are facing old problems that have been going on since December last year, such as the overcrowding at the Feira de Santana Polyclinics.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

Since 9:00 am this Monday (3), Karla Santos was awaiting care for her 8-year-old daughter at the Policlínica in the George Américo neighborhood, but until around 3:00 pm, she had not yet been called.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

“I came to bring my daughter here, who is feeling a lot of abdominal pain, vomited all night and brought her here so that the clinician could assess, but I’m here since 9:00 am and we still haven’t been seen. We know that there are clinicians who are attending, but they stay here and there, strolling, because that’s the truth. They say that the UPAs are full and are no longer receiving patients, so people are moving to the Polyclinics,” he said.

Janete Ferreira, a housewife, told the Acorda Cidade report that her son has been showing flu-like symptoms for about three days. Those who arrived at 9 am on this Monday, had not been seen until 3 pm.

“I came to seek care for my son, he had this virus there, he’s already had fever for three days, body aches, headache, coughing and we got here around 9 am, but in a little while it will be 3 pm and even now nothing. I hope that the secretary, together with other authorities, can look at the people who are suffering. There are many people here to be assisted, but there is no team, there is no such thing, a unit like this, having only two clinicians and when we’re going to complain, they don’t like it, they called the police right away. It means that the people here are just for them, when it’s time to vote there in the election,” he declared.

Unable to get assistance in Serra Preta, Joélia Ribeiro, 70 years old, went to the Policlínica in the George Américo neighborhood in an attempt to get her son assisted.

According to her, her son, Eduardo Ribeiro, is also showing flu-like symptoms, characterized by the virus.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

“I came because the Pé de Serra clinic does not have a doctor, and when there is, he needs to make an appointment and my son’s case is not an appointment, he is tiring, coughing, his feet are getting swollen, he has a lot of flu and we are here, waiting The service. They already had his first service, but now they told him to wait, we arrived here around 9 am and we didn’t even have lunch, we also don’t know the time that we’ll be released, I’m just seeing the people arriving and putting it in front of us and we’ll go falling behind,” he said.

Those who sought medical care at the Policlínica in the Parque Ipê neighborhood also faced the same problems.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

To Acorda Cidade, Maria José da Silva explained that she has been showing flu-like symptoms for 20 days, but all the medications given by the doctors are not having any effect.

“Here at the Polyclinic is also crowded and the staff are there in line, one next to the other, without distancing. I preferred to stay out here until I was seen, because I have already been feeling severe headaches, body aches, taking it for about 20 days. antibiotics that the doctor gave, but it didn’t work, it seems that I got better and I took it again. I went to a private hospital three times, the doctor gives me the medication, gives an x-ray and sends it home, until I got better, but the pain returns. Today I decided to come here to the Polyclinic, but there are a lot of people here too,” he said.

With the same symptom, Alex de Souza said he has been feeling the symptoms since December 31st and today, he went to seek medical attention.

“I’ve been feeling fever, headache, soft body, all this since December 31st. Yesterday I was here, but it was very full, I returned home, thinking I could get better, but nothing. Today I went to work and now I stopped by to be seen, but there are a lot of people again and I’ll have to wait this time. It’s pain in the spine, in the throat, even to eat, it needs to be slow, because it’s like something that scratches down the throat and at bedtime , the situation complicates, because the fever increases, I am practically without sleep”, he informed.

Acorda Cidade also received complaints about the delay in the service provided by Polyclinics in the Feira X complex, in the Rua Nova neighborhood and in the Maria Quitéria district.

Acorda Cidade requested a response from the Municipal Health Department and awaits the return.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

With information from reporter Ed Santos of Acorda Cidade