Painting sow known as Pigcasso sells painting for R$150,000

Another record in art broken. This time, the painter responsible for selling a painting for 20 thousand euros, approximately R$ 150 thousand, is a little pig. The work, “Wild and Free” (“Free and wild”, in Portuguese), was bought by a German 72 hours after being put up for sale and surpassed the record for the most expensive sale of a work of art created by an animal. Before, the post belonged to the chimpanzee Congo, who sold a painting for around R$ 90 thousand, in 2005. The information comes from the Daily Mail.

How far does your faith go?After winning 54 times in the lottery, ex-BBB Paulinha Leite hits 16 corners at Mega da Virada

Pigcasso lives in South Africa, has just over 40,000 followers on Instagram, and anyone who thinks that the pig is new to the business is wrong. In March, the animal had a painting sold at auction for R$ 17.9 thousand. The Spanish buyer took home an abstract painting of Prince Harry, as interpreted by Joanne Lefson, who has owned the sow since 2016. She saved Pigcasso from a slaughterhouse a month after his birth in Cape Town.

Portrait of Prince Harry by Pigcasso Photo: Reproduction

In addition to the prince, Pigcasso also portrayed Queen Elisabeth, as Joanne guarantees, and sold the work for R$ 15.2 thousand to a buyer in London (England).

‘Spencer’:‘I felt strong,’ says Kristen Stewart about stepping into royalty to play Lady Di in a film

The piggy owner says that all the amounts raised from Pigcasso’s canvases are donated to a fund that maintains the sanctuary for animals that she manages in South Africa.

Joanne realized the animal had a talent for painting after some old brushes were accidentally left in its stall. She decided to encourage interest and now, at age five, Pigcasso has produced over 400 original artworks.

Other works made by animals

Congo

Congo was a chimpanzee who started painting at the age of two and, at four, he already had more than 400 drawings and paintings. His style has been described by specialists as “abstract lyrical impressionism” and the primate’s success was such that Pablo Picasso said he was a fan of his work and hung a Congo painting, which he received as a gift, in his studio. In 2005, Congo’s works were auctioned alongside paintings by Renoir and Warhol.

Luan Santana: ‘We make our own party together, we like to be just the two of us’, he says, about his relationship

Pockets Warhol

Pockets Warhol is a Capuchin monkey and abstract expressionist artist. Painting since 2011, he is one of 25 residents of the Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary animal shelter in Canada.

bini the bunny

The rabbit is known for his YouTube channel, where he appears in videos painting small canvases. Bini’s social media has more than a million followers, as well as appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “America’s Got Talent”.