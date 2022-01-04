Palmas registers three cases of H3N2 and Health reinforces prevention and surveillance measures

After confirming three cases of Influenza A (H3N2), in Palmas, the State Health Department (SES-TO) issued a warning to other municipalities to increase prevention and surveillance measures for the disease. In a document sent to 139 municipalities, the Ministry reports the occurrence of cases of seasonal influenza in the State and calls the attention of managers to the higher incidence in the rainy season. The alert is due to cases of outbreaks that are taking place in other States that can cause overcrowding in Health units.

SES-TO technicians reinforce prevention measures for the most vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with some comorbidities, who may have a higher risk of developing complications due to the disease, and the best way to prevent is with the annual vaccination.

The epidemiological scenario of Influenza in the State of Tocantins had no confirmed cases until the end of December 2021. However, in epidemiological week 51 there was confirmation of three cases of influenza A (H3N2), from residents of the municipality of Palmas: 01 case with a history of travel to the State of São Paulo, 01 case of family ties to the previous case and 01 case under contact investigation.

The manager of Communicable Diseases at SES-TO, Rhonner Uchôa reiterates the alert to professionals working in health services to pay attention to monitoring likely cases of flu/influenza in individuals of all ages, especially in those who show signs of aggravation. “All patients with Flu Syndrome (GS) and with conditions/risk factors should be instructed to return to the health service to review the clinical picture, when they should be reassessed according to the criteria of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) or other signs of aggravation”, he said.

The director of the Central Public Health Laboratory of Tocantins (Lacen/TO), Jucimária Dantas, explains that, according to recommendations from the Ministry of Health (MS), the investigation for Influenza is carried out through the RT-PCR test – panel for respiratory viruses, exclusively in samples from hospitalized SARS patients (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). “Another way of monitoring viral circulation is the selection/collection of five weekly samples of GS (Flu Syndrome) cases treated at the two sentinel units in the State of Tocantins – UPA (Emergency Service Unit) North and South, in the municipality of Palmas ”.

Rhonner Uchôa also informs that there is no indication of the use of the vaccine as a vaccine blockade of contacts of Influenza cases, and that since July 2021 it has been released to the general population and is available in Basic Health Units.

prevention measures

• Frequent hand hygiene, especially before consuming any food;

• Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

• Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

• Sanitize your hands after coughing or sneezing. In case there is no soap and water, use alcohol gel;

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

• Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

• Always adopt the respiratory label;

• Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of Influenza;

• Keep environments well ventilated;

• Avoid leaving the house during the period of disease transmission;

• Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

• Intensify fluid intake;

• Wear masks.

Influenza data in Tocantins

In 2020, Tocantins registered 22 cases of H1N1, 01 case of H3N2 and 25 cases of Influenza B. In 2021, 03 cases of H3N2 were confirmed in the city of Palmas and other cases are still under investigation.