Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira is informed about R$ 10 million per desired striker at Palmeiras

THE palm trees has been cited as interested in several players in recent days, especially when it comes to forwards and full-backs, as the board announced the departure of Luiz Adriano and Victor Luís, who were not included in this season’s planning. The team led by Abel Ferreira wants to strengthen even more, thinking mainly about the Club World Cup.

Right away, Atuesta and Navarro have already been confirmed, as well as Marcelo Lomba, who arrived to make up for Jailson’s dismissal, but the intention is not to stop there. In search of a 9 shirt, several were considered, but some “edge attackers” are being probed and a hire is not highlighted, even though there are already pieces in this sector in the current cast.

One of the possibilities is the attacker Washington Corozo, 23, who is currently in Pumas, Mexico. The Ecuadorian was a special request from the Portuguese coach for the 2022 season, but competition is great, as Flamengo is another one that can make a proposal for the young man soon, making life difficult for São Paulo.

At the moment, Corozo belongs to Sporting Cristal, from Peru, but should remain at the Mexican club, from which he is on loan, until the middle of this year. His current team had the option to buy, but ended up missing the deadline. There are other local teams that also monitor the athlete, as well as teams from France and Italy.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, around 10 million reais were requested for all the rights: “A representative named Daniel is trying to bring Corozo to Brazil. He spoke with the clubs and the operation requires 1 million and 800 thousand dollars (equivalent to 10 million reais) for 100% of the economic rights“, he pointed out.