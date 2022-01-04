Palmeiras coach praises the cast’s experience and sees natural favoritism in Copinha | palm trees

Palmeiras debut next Wednesday at Copinha, at 15:15, against Assu, in Diadema. And Verdão enters the competition as one of the main favorites for the title.

The team’s coach, Paulo Victor Gomes, does not rule out favoritism and sees this position as a matter of course, especially due to the recent results of Palmeiras, current five-time champion of the Paulista U-20.

More about the palm trees:

+ Victor Luis must be loaned to Ceará

1 of 2 Paulo Victor Gomes in charge of Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Paulo Victor Gomes in charge of Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

– I see it very calmly and naturally, we are focused on our preparation, on our work, on a daily basis, on delivery, on discipline… Favoritism is a consequence of all the variables we work on on a daily basis. Palmeiras enters all tournaments to always seek the title. We always try to put Palmeiras on the highest level possible – he said.

Of the cast of entries in Copinha, 12 players have already been used in the professional. Many played in the final straight of the Brasileirão and in the 2021 Campeonato Paulista.

In the coach’s view, this experience can be a differential for the team at Copinha.

– It definitely helps, it’s very positive, everything that we experienced in this final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals representing the main team was very good. Playing a Serie A gives players a lot of baggage, playing in front of the crowd, having a good performance, that weighs very positively for this competition.

Paulo Victor Gomes also spoke about the debate that exists at the base between training players for the professional or playing for titles. According to him, the two situations are related.

– One thing is related to another. It is possible to form well and win tournaments. The big games and the decisions are part of a good formation process, which is what Palmeiras has shown in recent years, we’ve worked hard to continue like this in the Copa São Paulo – he added.

In addition to Assu, Palmeiras will also face Real Ariquemes and Água Santa in the group stage of Copinha.

