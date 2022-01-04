Palmeiras debut in Paulistão in early fifth-round match

Dudu disputes the ball in a game between Palmeiras against Novorizontino in Paulistão (Photo: Disclosure)

Due to the Club World Cup, between February 8th and 12th, the debut of Palmeiras in Paulistão, previously scheduled for January 26th, will be brought forward.

The report of OUR LECTURE I learned that Verdão will take the field on January 23, three days before the official opening of the tournament, against Novorizontino, in an anticipated game of the 5th round. The first three rounds will be maintained normally, as shown in the table below:

1/23 – Novorizontino vs Palmeiras (advanced game of the 5th round)

1/26 – Palm Trees x Ponte Preta

1/29 – São Bernardo x Palmeiras

1/2 – Palm trees x Água Santa

THE NP also found out that Palmeiras is going to the United Arab Emirates on February 2nd, the next day after facing Água Santa, in the 3rd round of the state competition. The early game would originally take place during the days when Alviverde will be in the Middle East for the Club World Cup.

Anderson Barros and Cícero Souza negotiated the change in the table with the São Paulo Football Federation, which should release the detailed table of the first rounds in the coming days.

