Palmeiras forwards loan from Victor Luis to Ceará

Palmeiras has negotiations well underway with Ceará for the loan of left-back Victor Luis. He has a link with Alviverde until the end of 2022 and the clubs are talking so that he can transfer for a year.

Abel Ferreira’s third option for the position, behind Piquerez and Jorge, the winger had chances at last year’s Paulistão and Libertadores, even when he was Matías Viña’s substitute, but lost space after the pair’s arrival.

Victor has Covid-19 but no symptoms. Due to the isolation, he will not re-present himself with the rest of the cast on the next 5th (Wednesday) and awaits the outcome of the negotiation for the transfer. If borrowed, it will be his second visit to the club from Ceará, as he worked there in 2015.

Formed in the youth categories of Palmeiras, the full-back debuted as a professional in 2014 and, since then, has played 146 games and scored four goals.

