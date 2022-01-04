Palmeiras gets anticipation in his debut in the São Paulo Championship and will have one more game before going to the Worlds

Palmeiras will debut on January 23, against Novorizontino, instead of January 26, the date originally set in the initial calendar

THE palm trees achieved an important victory behind the scenes. According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, the Alviverde got the anticipation of his debut in the Paulista Championship. Now, Abel Ferreira’s team will go to the field on January 23, against Novorizontino.

The first round, in front of Ponte Preta, on the 26th, will be the second. Soon after, Verdão will also face São Bernardo, on the 29th, and Água Santa, on February 1st. The journey to the Club World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates, will be held on February 2nd.

The change in the calendar came after internal work carried out by Anderson Barros and Cícero Souza, strong names in the football department at Palmeiras, who made the request to the São Paulo Football Federation. The extra match before going to the World Cup was also a wish of the coaching staff due to the athletes’ game pace.

Coach Abel Ferreira, on vacation in Portugal, arrives in Brazil this Tuesday (4), and the cast representation will take place on January 5th. With this, Verdão will have 18 days to work before its debut in the Campeonato Paulista.

Directly classified for the semifinal phase of the intercontinental tournament, Palmeiras will make its debut on February 8, at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Verdão’s opponent will be defined by the confrontation between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.