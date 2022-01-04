Palmeiras waits for Fortaleza, but has already decided not to renew with Lucas Lima | palm trees

Palmeiras and Fortaleza have not yet decided on the renewal of Lucas Lima’s loan, but the player is not part of coach Abel Ferreira’s plans and will not even have his contract extended.

The midfielder’s relationship with Verdão ends in December, and it is common for the club to agree a renewal before lending an athlete in the last year of the contract. In the case of Lucas Lima, however, Verdão is willing to let him leave for free at the end of 2022.

Lucas Lima during match for Fortaleza, in Brasileirão

The 31-year-old shipowner has one of the highest salaries in Verdão and has not attracted interested parties for a possible sale. He played 17 matches in the second half of last season for Fortaleza, scored a goal and was part of the campaign that led Leão to Copa Libertadores.

The tricolor team showed the desire to renew the loan, but conversations between the boards have not yet been concluded. Verdão, which in 2021 paid a good part of Lucas Lima’s salary, presented Fortaleza with its conditions for a new business and is now waiting.

Even if the conversations drag on, the midfielder will not be at the presentation of the team from Palma, scheduled for next Wednesday, at the Soccer Academy.

He awaits the definition and will continue abroad until he decides for an agreement with Fortaleza or the end of negotiations and searches for another interested party.

The departure of Lucas Lima is part of the process of reformulating the cast from Palma for 2022. The idea is to reduce spending on the cast by 11%, including salary in the portfolio, image rights and charges.

To achieve this while investing in signings, Verdão plans to trade athletes with higher salaries that are not in Abel Ferreira’s plans.

Victor Luis is already close to closing with Ceará, and Luiz Adriano also shouldn’t be re-presenting this Wednesday as he discusses the future.

