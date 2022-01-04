Palmeiras will seek renewal with a dual holder who will be without a contract at the end of 2022

Two starting players of coach Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras last season drew the attention of the board because their contracts expire at the end of 2022. Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa and right-back Marcos Rocha head a list of six athletes whose ties to Verdão end this year.

In addition to them, left-back Victor Luís, forwards Deyverson and Luan Silva and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, a new Alviverde reinforcement for the season, also make up the list.

THE THROW! found that the board of directors of Palmeira already has the approval of Abel to seek renewal with the holders. The talks should start this Wednesday (5), when the squad re-presents itself at the Football Academy.

There is caution, especially with Scarpa’s situation, as the board fears competition with foreign clubs in the negotiations.

Among the other names, the most emergency situation is that of Deyverson. The hero of the Copa Libertadores 2021 title is linked to the team alviverde until the end of June and can already sign a pre-contract with another team and transfer for free.

To the There!, board sources hide whether the club is interested in the renewal. President Leila Pereira would have an interest in Deyverson’s stay, given the status he gained after the continental title goal. But the matter should proceed only with the approval of Abel and his technical committee, from Wednesday.

The other situations are more underway. Luan Silva originally had a contract until last December, but the club had to extend the contract until March due to the obligation foreseen for injured players. The striker is recovering from one of the three surgeries performed on his left knee and is no longer of interest to the club.

Victor Luís, whose bond lasts until the end of the year, is not part of Abel’s plans and is negotiating his transfer to Ceará.

Lomba, signed this year for Weverton’s reserve in the Palmeira goal, has a kind of ‘productivity agreement’ and its renewal depends on whether or not it meets established criteria.

The former Internacional goalkeeper arrives at the club alongside forward Rafael Navarro and midfielder Eduard Atuesta. The goal of Palmeiras is to close more signings in the coming days. A defender and a center forward are in the crosshairs.

The club is running to resolve two pending issues that arose before its re-presentation, in the case the impasse with the situations of midfielder Lucas Lima and striker Luiz Adriano, who will not re-present themselves with the rest of the squad and should not continue. The latter even lost shirt 10 in the list of the new number released.

Verdão has until January 24th to define the list of entries for the Club World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates. The debut will be on the 8th, in the semifinal, when he faces the winner of Al-Ahly (Egypt) and Monterrey (Mexico).