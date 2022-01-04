Paolla Oliveira participates in Diogo Nogueira’s show and enchants the audience

2022 started very well for one of the great couples of the moment: actress Paolla Oliveira, 39, and singer Diogo Nogueira, 40.

Not content to spend New Year’s Eve together with her beloved in Fernando de Noronha, the muse of global soap operas made a point of being present on stage at Zé Maria’s New Year’s Eve, an event he performed yesterday.

Filming posted on the social network Instagram shows when Paolla appears on stage during the performance of the samba dancer – who loves the ‘surprise visit’ and invites the audience to applaud her. “Clap her hands,” asks the passionate samba dancer.

In another moment of the recording, it is possible to see Paolla dancing ‘coladinha’ with Diogo, to the delight of the couple’s fans.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira took up a relationship in July 2021. In love, the samba dancer wrote for her the song “Flor de Caña”, released in October.

Paolla Oliveira takes the stage by Diogo Nogueira

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira kiss on Zé Maria’s New Year’s Eve

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira dance coladinhos during his concert

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira dance coladinhos during his concert

