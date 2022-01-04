“Paper” real estate funds gain space and represent 42% of Ifix; know what the 6 who entered the index invest in

The new composition of the IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – came into force this Monday (3) with one more fund than the portfolio that ended 2021. The indicator also gained new “paper” funds , which were already the majority in the indicator.

The theoretical portfolio that will be in effect until April 29, 2022 brought the outflow of five funds and the inflow of six. With the change, Ifix now has 104 funds.

The new composition reinforced the role of “paper” funds in the index. This type of FII, which invests in fixed income securities and certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs), already accounted for around 40% of the index.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Segment Dec/21 Jan/22 Titles and Val. Mob. 41 44 Others 16 16 Hybrid 16 16 Logistics 12 13 Corporate Slabs 12 9 malls 6 6

Source: InfoMoney

In the list of those who left Ifix, there are three funds from the corporate slabs segment, one from “paper” and one from the educational area. They are: CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), , Patria Corporate Buildings (PATC11), RB Capital (RFOF11) and Continental Square Faria Lima (FLMA11). Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11), which also leaves the portfolio, was the only representative of the FIIs that invest almost exclusively in real estate in the education area, a kind of “Ifix’s lone wolf”.

Read more:

Four “paper” funds entered the new Ifix, plus one FoF and one logistics. Get to know each of them a little more:

Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11)

Valora Hedge began operating in February 2021 and today has a base of 27,861 shareholders.

With a net worth of R$314 million, the fund invests mainly in CRIs, which represent 56% of the current portfolio. The portfolio also includes other fixed income securities and shares in other real estate funds.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the receivables segment, the fund is managed by Banco Daycoval and the average daily trading volume of Valora Hedge was around R$ 840 thousand in 2021.

Suno Fund of Funds (SNFF11)

Created in May 2021, the fund aims to invest in shares of other real estate investment funds and today has a net worth of R$ 215 million

Currently, the fund’s largest positions are in Suno Recebíveis (SNCI11) (6.2%), REC Recebíveis (RECR11) (6.10%) and Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária (ALZR11) (5.22%). Among the types of REITs, “paper” funds account for 30% of the fund’s portfolio.

The fund’s 30,375 shareholders currently have a return with dividends of 9.88% in twelve months. Suno FoF is managed by BTG Pactual and has a daily liquidity of R$794,000.

NCH ​​EQI High Yield (EQIN11),

Of the “paper” type, the fund invests in CRIs and currently manages a net worth of R$138 million.

Started in November 2013, the fund is also managed by BTG Pactual and has 7,214 shareholders.

Receivables in the NCH EQI portfolio are 86% indexed to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The fund’s daily average liquidity currently on the Stock Exchange is R$540,000 and a return with dividends of 12.88% in the last 12 months.

AF Invest Cri (AFHI11)

Starting operations in April last year, AF Invest is yet another fund that invests in CRIs and is managed by BTG Pactual.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to a December management report, the fund’s portfolio is 89% indexed to the IPCA. 39% of the portfolio’s receivables are of the high yield, which pose greater risk.

Currently, the fund’s net equity is R$176 million and the quotaholder base is 5,607. The return on dividends in 2021 was 15.27%.

BlueMacaw Logistics (BLMG11)

With 4,602 shareholders, the real estate fund managed by Vortx Distribuidora earns income from the rent of logistics warehouses or from the sale of properties.

The portfolio comprises four properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 285,000 square meters. According to BlueMacaw Logística, the properties are valued at R$ 1 billion.

The fund’s tenants currently include companies such as Via Varejo, Toyota, Mercado Livre and Dafiti.

In 12 months, the fund’s dividend return is 9.3%. The fund’s average liquidity is R$727 thousand.

HSI Financial Assets (HSAF11)

The HSI fund started in September 2020 and invests in CRIs, shares of other funds and fixed income securities. Managed by BRL Trust, the fund currently has 4,886 shareholders.

In November, HSI’s equity was estimated at BRL 166 million and daily liquidity was BRL 430,000.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

CRIs account for almost 70% of the fund’s portfolio and shares in other FIIs, 23%. In 12 months, HSI’s dividend return was 12.75%.

Greater participations in Ifix

The fund with the greatest weight in the index, the Kinea Index Prices (KNIP11) further increased its share in the portfolio, from 5.9% to 6.7%. Next, appear Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), CSHG Logística (HGLG11), Iridium Recebíveis (IRDM11) and Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11).

B3 regularly releases three previews of the new composition of the indices: the first preview, in the first trading session of the last month of the current portfolio; the second preview, on the trading session following the 15th of the last month of validity of the portfolio in force; and the third preview, on the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

Related