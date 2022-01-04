Paraná in an outbreak or an epidemic of flu after an explosion of cases?

Are flu cases becoming more frequent in Paraná? It is not difficult to find in the group of friends or family who are complaining of a “strong flu”. Asked about cases of flu caused by new strains and variants that are spreading across the country, the Health Department of Paraná said that the state no experiences an outbreak and, even less, an epidemic of the disease.

According to a bulletin released by the government of Paraná this Monday (3), the state has 262 positive diagnoses of Influenza H3N2, but the streaming is still considered community, that is, when the contagion between people occurs in the same territory, between individuals with no travel history and without it being possible to define the origin of the transmission. On December 20, Paraná confirmed the first death by H3N2.

“We are going through an atypical moment where we registered an increase in the number of cases and hospital search in recent weeks, for Flu Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes – SRAG’s, in midsummer, and these diseases have greater circulation in the southern hemisphere generally during the period winter”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

For the new strain of flu, vaccination is not yet effective. However, the Secretariat reinforces the importance of the population seeking the health system to ensure immunization against influenza, which is also circulating in the state. Paraná has about 700 thousand doses that have not yet been administered and are available in the municipalities. In addition, the flu vaccine is also available in the private sector.

See more! Flu spreads in epidemic, new strain of influenza puts experts on alert

In Curitiba, patients with respiratory symptoms crowd the city’s UPAs, to the point that the health department restructures its service network. See what changes here!

but what about the micron?

The symptoms caused by H3N2 are similar to those of Covid-19, so the recommendation is to always seek medical attention as soon as the first signs of possible contamination are detected. According to the Secretariat, the state of Paraná has no record of cases of the Ômicron variant, but the non-pharmacological measures of protection against the disease, which are the use of masks, alcohol gel and handwashing.

Do you have symptoms? Call!

The city of Curitiba has an exclusive telephone to assist people with respiratory symptoms. Just call (41) 3350-9000 and ask your questions. The team is open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, every day, including weekends.

The new phone was activated to avoid congestion in the service lines of Samu, which was previously providing information to the population about the coronavirus.

Web Stories