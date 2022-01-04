Paraná registers 262 cases of Influenza H3N2; disease transmission is considered community-based

Paraná has 262 new cases of Influenza H3N2. Photo: Américo Antonio/SESA

The State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed 224 new cases of Influenza H3N2 this Monday, 3. Now, Paraná has 262 positive diagnoses, with one death – registered in Maringá. The transmission of the disease is already considered community, that is, when the contagion between people occurs in the same territory, between individuals without a travel history and without it being possible to define the origin of the transmission.

Among the cases of H3N2, three have already been confirmed for the Darwin strain, in the municipalities of Castro and Pato Branco (two 23-year-old women), in addition to a resident of Rio de Janeiro, diagnosed in the Paraná city of Rio Negro (a man of 22 years).

“We are going through an atypical moment, in which we registered an increase in the number of cases and hospital search in recent weeks for Flu Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (SRAG’s) in midsummer, and these diseases have greater circulation in the southern hemisphere generally during the period of winter”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

The symptoms of H3N2 are known and most of them cause high fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body and joints. Sesa’s guidance is that in case of symptoms, the population looks for a health service for assistance.

“Non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of masks, hand washing and the use of alcohol gel, not only serve to prevent Covid-19, but also to prevent Influenza. And in cases of contamination, the main thing is for people to seek care in Health Units throughout the state,” said the secretary. “We don’t have an outbreak of flu, but more than 700,000 vaccines against Influenza have not yet been applied in Paraná. We need the population to continue looking for immunization, making it difficult to be infected by the flu virus, whatever it may be”, he added.

cases

The first confirmation of the disease was registered in Paraná on December 2, 2021. The cases are now divided into the following municipalities: Paranaguá, Almirante Tamandaré, Araucaria, Bocaiúva do Sul, Campo Largo, Colombo, Contenda, Curitiba, Fazenda Rio Grande , Pinhais, Rio Branco do Sul, Rio Negro, São José dos Pinhais, Tijucas do Sul, Carambeí, Castro, Ponta Grossa, Irati, Guarapuava, Chopinzinho, Pato Branco, Ampére, Francisco Beltrão, Foz do Iguaçu, São Miguel do Iguaçu, Cascavel, Campo Mourão, Cianorte, Tuneiras do Oeste, Captain Leônidas Marques, Terra Boa, Tapira, Paranapoema, Paranavaí, Itaguajé, Ivatuba, Maringá, Sarandi, Apucarana, Jandaia do Sul, Cambé, Ibiporã, Londrina, Rolândia, Bandeirante, Cornélio Procópio , Nova Santa Bárbara, Barra do Jacaré, Jundiaí do Sul, Santana do Itararé, Santo Antônio da Platina, São José da Boa Vista, Palotina, Quatro Pontes, Terra Roxa, Toledo and Telêmaco Borba.

The Secretariat also registers 14 cases of residences from other states (SP/MT/CE/MG/SC/RS/RJ) assisted in Paranaguá, Campo Largo, Campo Mourão, Colorado, Cornélio Procópio, Curitiba, Rio Negro and Floresta. Of these, 130 are women and 132 men. The age range varies from one month to 89 years old. The death is of a 77-year-old woman, resident in Maringá.

strains

Over time, the disease mutates, resulting in the so-called “sublineages”, such as H3N2, which is a type of the Influenza A (H3) virus, circulating in the state for at least five years. Consequently, the sublines have “strains” that specifically distinguish the virus responsible for the infection, as is the case of Darwin, newly discovered in Australia and inserted in H3N2.

Actions

Within 48 hours of infection with the Influenza virus, the drug oseltamivir (tamiflu), when prescribed by a doctor and in appropriate dosage, is effective against the worsening of the clinical condition, reducing the risk of death.

The team responsible for Sesa’s Pharmaceutical Assistance has already made the drug available to all Regional Health Centers and stocks remain stocked. In addition, the Secretariat has also requested more medicines from the Ministry of Health and is in negotiations to purchase specific rapid tests for the flu, in order to expand monitoring of the disease in the state.

Currently, Influenza diagnoses are carried out in health services after seeking care and also in 34 sentinel units in Paraná – responsible for detecting circulating diseases through random samples. Regarding the nomination of the virus strain, confirmation depends on the genome sequencing of Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro.

With information from the State News Agency.