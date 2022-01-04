Passenger is arrested in an airplane restroom upon discovering that she has a covid (VIDEO)

After a woman tested positive for Covid-19 mid-flight, the bathroom became her seat for the next few hours. Marisa Fotieo was on an Icelandair airline flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 19, en route to her final destination in Switzerland, with her brother and father.

Before the flight, Fotieo said he ran two PCR tests and about five quick tests, all with negative results. But after an hour and a half of the flight, Fotieo began to have a sore throat.

“The gears started turning in my brain and I thought, ‘O, I’m just going to test it.’ It would make me feel better,” said Fotieo. “It was immediately positive.”

Fotieo, who is fully vaccinated and given the booster, is a Chicago kindergarten teacher. It tests consistently because it works with an unvaccinated population.

When he received the results in the bathroom on the plane, flying over the Atlantic Ocean, he said he began to panic.

“The first flight attendant I met was Rocky. I was hysterical, I was crying,” said Fotieo. “I was nervous for my family I just had dinner with. I was nervous about the other people on the plane. I was nervous about myself.”

Ragnhildur Eiríksdóttir, or Rocky, the flight attendant Fotieo found, helped to calm her down.

“Of course it’s a stressor when something like this happens, but that’s part of our job,” Eiríksdóttir told CNN.

The stewardess said she did her best to try to rearrange the seats so that Fotieo could sit alone in one seat, but the flight was full.

“When she came back and told me she couldn’t find enough seats, I opted to stay in the bathroom because I didn’t want to be around other people on the flight,” said Fotieo.

A note was placed on the bathroom door saying it was out of order and that this was Fotieo’s new seat for the rest of the trip.

Policies vary between airlines on how to handle a coronavirus positive passenger. This comes weeks after the United States and other countries tightened travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

She was in the bathroom for about three hours. Eiríksdóttir continually checked it and provided plenty of food and drink.

“I was shocked that I was missing a family trip. I was shocked to be alone in Iceland. I was shocked to have 20 families at home who have just welcomed me into their classroom,” Fotieo said.

While inside the bathroom, she said she purchased Internet access and made phone calls to let the school know. She also made a video for TikTok, which was viewed over 4.3 million times, as of Thursday afternoon.

Fotieo said she didn’t feel crammed into the bathroom and was glad she wasn’t in the main cabin with the rest of the passengers, one of whom was her 70-year-old father.

As soon as the plane landed in Iceland, Fotieo and his family were the last to disembark.

Read too: