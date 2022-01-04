Patients with Flu Syndrome in Ceará must have expedited transfer and hospitalization

Patients with Flu Syndrome in Ceará must be transferred and hospitalized quickly. The information is contained in a Technical Note released by the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) this Monday, 3. The document deals with the organization of transfer and hospitalization procedures for patients with

Flu Syndrome / Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The text specifies that “Considering that the Sesa Network hospital units have access to Covid-19 diagnosis by rapid molecular biology, rapid antigen test and RTPCR, patients with Flu (SG) / Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) they should not have their transfer postponed due to lack of diagnosis”.

The text also explains that the units requesting the transfer of patients should, whenever possible, carry out testing for Covid-19. However, if this is not possible, requests should proceed “with the syndromic diagnosis of Flu Syndrome / Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome without delay or harm to the patient”. And that the request for a viral panel to identify other respiratory viruses should not be a necessary condition for the acceptance of patients in hospital units.

Last Saturday, 1st, the Secretariat reported that “it is monitoring and holding meetings with managers of state health units to adapt the care network after the growth observed in requests for beds for patients with flu-like symptoms, Covid and non-Covid, in both last days of 2021”.

In a live broadcast on Thursday, 30, Governor Camilo Santana said that the State will intensify its testing actions against Covid-19. In addition, Sesa will develop a new contingency plan against Covid-19, in partnership with city halls and the Association of Municipalities of the State of Ceará (Aprece).

Flu Syndromes notifications must be carried out when the case is suspected and falls into one of the classifications:

– Mild cases of Flu Syndrome (SG): must be notified through the eSUS Notifica system

– Cases of GS that require hospitalization and evolve to Hospitalized Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag): must be reported in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza)

– Deaths from SARS: regardless of hospitalization, they must be notified in the

SIVEP-Influenza

