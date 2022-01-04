Paulinha Leite, ex-BBB, hits 16 corners in Mega da Virada and already has 54 lottery wins – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram Paulinha Leite/Reproduction and Social Networks/Reproduction Paulinha got an apartment, a motorcycle and a car at BBB11

The businesswoman and former BBB11 participant, Paulinha Leite, 34, is definitely a lucky woman. In addition to having already won 54 times in the lottery, the woman started the year by hitting 16 corners in Mega da Virada jackpots, earning more than R$ 50,000 in each prize.

According to Paulinha, the victories in the games are only registered when the prizes exceed R$1,000. She also said that she did not go to receive the Mega da Virada award.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less and I choose”, he said.

luck history

When she attended the BBB, Paulinha left home with a car, a motorcycle and an apartment.

hobby turned investment

The numbers played are chosen by her after the Roraimense has created a system where she assembles the combinations for the games. Quotas for those interested are available on Paulinha’s website, which revealed details of how the “joke” began.

“The company started with a joke on my personal profile, suggesting numbers to my followers. In the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop anymore. To this day I find it funny, because I never imagined myself doing this. And choosing lottery numbers is something I really love to do”, he added.

Paulinha Leite earned around R$ 42,000 in first prize, but it is not by far her greatest achievement in the games. Alone, she earned R$ 570 thousand in one opportunity. With 10 more people, it divided R$ 2.7 million in a Lotofácil pool.

“The cake company is another hobby. My income comes from different branches. I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them is what I got at the BBB. Also, I do a lot of advertising work on my personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck a little bit”, he satirized.