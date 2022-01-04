Paulinha Leitte celebrates 16 hits at Mega da Virada

Known for her participation in “Big Brother Brasil 11”, businesswoman Paulinha Leitte, 34, started 2022 on the right foot. She hit 16 corners at Mega da Virada and fattened her private coffers with a handsome sum.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do”, revealed Paulinha to the “Extra” newspaper. A professional gambler, the girl has already accumulated 54 victories in games of chance – which earned her at least R$1,000 each – and has the numbers 4 and 14 as her favorites when it comes to risking.

I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less, and I choose.

Happy with her luck in the ‘business’, Paulinha ended up combining business with pleasure by opening a company specializing in cakes.

“The company started with a joke in my personal profile, suggesting numbers for my followers. Right from the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop. To this day I think it’s funny, because I never imagined myself doing this. And choosing lottery numbers is something that I really love doing”, he celebrates.

Lottery deals, however, are not their only source of livelihood.

“I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them is even what I got on ‘BBB’. In addition, I do a lot of advertising work on my personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck a bit,” admits the Roraima.