Pernambucanas in Aracaju – NE News

Pernambucanas, a national retailer and pioneer in innovations, has just entered a new sales model, expanding its operations in the physical and digital channels. From now on, anyone can become a Pernambucanas Reseller, that is, a direct seller of the products sold by the brand. The initiative is committed to supporting Brazilian families, collaborating with new fronts and opportunities for extra income, especially in light of this delicate moment that the country has been facing.

All products can be sold by retailers such as Clothing, Footwear, Home, Electric and Beauty, in addition to products and services from fintech Pefisa, the brand’s financial arm. Initially, there are two sales models.

In the first, resellers buy the items directly with the brand, with exclusive discounts to them, and resell to the network of contacts. In the second model, sellers use a virtual catalog to advertise to their customers, who make purchases directly through the brand. Financial gains can reach 15%, corresponding to the type of product and volume sold.

One of the great differentials is the agility in delivery. As the items sold come out of stock in physical stores, resellers are able to deliver them or even customers can take them out within 2 hours. That’s because each dealer has a support store where, in addition to removing products, they also receive all the assistance from the Manager, whether knowing the news, trends or even clarifying doubts.

Resellers also have several advantages such as exclusive discounts on services and insurance from fintechPefisa such as, for example, the Microsseguro Cuidar Mais, a dental plan, among others, in addition to the Pernambucanas Digital Account and the possibility of differentiated credit analysis to obtain the Pernambucanas card.

They also have special discounts on in-store purchases.

“We are a company marked by a strong relationship with Brazilian families. We know how much this DNA is in line with direct sales, which in essence also carry a great connection with customers. The initiative is not just the creation of another sales channel, but the possibility of supporting the country again and contributing extra income to so many who need it”, explains Sergio Borriello, CEO of Pernambucanas.

According to him, these professionals are more than resellers. “They have the direct support of a Store Manager who, in addition to being a focal point, will guide and train them. They also have the entire sales ecosystem of the brand at their disposal. It has access to a broad retail experience, a network of points of sale with great capillarity, a logistics structure and digital sales. All this from a centenary brand strongly connected with Brazil”, he adds.

Sellers also have the Reseller Portal with access to digital catalogs, which can be fully customized, in addition to the possibility of managing all earnings and orders on the spot. Each of them also has the Universidade Digital Pernambucanas at their disposal, with more than 30 personalized training courses that contribute to professional improvement.

For 114 years, Pernambucanas has evolved together with the Brazilian family. Reference in national retail, the company has as its trademark its pioneering spirit and contribution to the progress of several cities in the country. It has a team of stylists who identify the main world fashion trends and offers a wide variety of products in fashion, beauty, home, household appliances, telephony and information technology.

It is present in more than 310 cities, in 14 states and the Federal District, with more than 460 stores and around 15 thousand employees. In addition to retail, the company has its fintech, Pefisa, the group’s financial arm, responsible for the development and management of products such as Conta Digital Pernambucanas, PIX, Digital Portfolio, cards, personal loans and insurance.

Always reinventing itself and following the needs of its customers, Pernambucanas offers an innovative digital platform for relationships in retail and financial products, with applications, online purchase, tablet (100% digital credit concession in 7 minutes), instant issuance of a card with chip, digital service and free Wi-Fi in all stores.