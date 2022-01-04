Pezzolano arrives in Belo Horizonte with a technical commission and awaits official announcement of the Cruise | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano arrived this Monday at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, with his technical commission to take command of Cruzeiro. The club is awaiting the signing of a contract and has not yet officially hired the coach, which should be done in the coming days.

– A pleasure to be here, very happy and happy to be here. I already had the chance to work with Paulo André at Athletico-PR. Now I’m lucky to work with him and with a very serious group behind me and it’s very good for a coach to work with serious people and have an alignment, what we want, what Cruzeiro wants to achieve the goals that are the most important – said in an interview with Radio Itatiaia.

Asked about the style of play, Paulo Pezzolano said that he likes to work with intensity and will have a lot of work ahead of him. The 38-year-old Uruguayan arrived in Confins with many suitcases and part of the coaching staff that will be at his side at Cruzeiro.

– A lot of commitment, willingness to work, and I look for a lot of intensity in the players, everyone has to know that Cruzeiro is a very big team and it has to come back, be in the First Division and fighting for big things. Work, work, work and nothing else – said Pezzolano.

The club from Minas Gerais has not yet made the signing official, as it waits for a contract to be signed, which should happen this Tuesday. The celestial cast’s re-enactment is also scheduled for Tuesday. Pezzolano is expected to be at Toca da Raposa this Tuesday.