Pezzolano arrives in Belo Horizonte with a technical commission and awaits official announcement of the Cruise | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano arrived this Monday at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, with his technical commission to take command of Cruzeiro. The club is awaiting the signing of a contract and has not yet officially hired the coach, which should be done in the coming days.
– A pleasure to be here, very happy and happy to be here. I already had the chance to work with Paulo André at Athletico-PR. Now I’m lucky to work with him and with a very serious group behind me and it’s very good for a coach to work with serious people and have an alignment, what we want, what Cruzeiro wants to achieve the goals that are the most important – said in an interview with Radio Itatiaia.
Asked about the style of play, Paulo Pezzolano said that he likes to work with intensity and will have a lot of work ahead of him. The 38-year-old Uruguayan arrived in Confins with many suitcases and part of the coaching staff that will be at his side at Cruzeiro.
– A lot of commitment, willingness to work, and I look for a lot of intensity in the players, everyone has to know that Cruzeiro is a very big team and it has to come back, be in the First Division and fighting for big things. Work, work, work and nothing else – said Pezzolano.
Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano is Cruzeiro’s favorite to take over as coach — Photo: Imago7
The club from Minas Gerais has not yet made the signing official, as it waits for a contract to be signed, which should happen this Tuesday. The celestial cast’s re-enactment is also scheduled for Tuesday. Pezzolano is expected to be at Toca da Raposa this Tuesday.
This Monday, the club made official the hiring of Pedro Martins as football director. The changes have taken place intensely since Ronaldo bought 90% of the shares of SAF (Sociedade Anónima do Futebol) less than 20 days ago. Cuts were made in all sectors of the club there was a radical change in football management.