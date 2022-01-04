Photo by Rita Lee during cancer treatment causes waves of affection in networks

The singer Rita Lee, 74 years old, received on her birthday, December 31st, a tribute from her fellow musician Roberto de Carvalho, 69 years old. In a post on social media, he shared an old photo of the couple and a current photo of the singer, who is undergoing treatment for lung cancer. The publications received many messages of affection and support for the artist. In the post on the 31st on Instagram, Carvalho wrote that 2021 was difficult and very trying. “My heart was broken in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all her demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance”, wrote Rita’s husband.

The musician added that he hopes that after all the torment, there will be a time of peace, harmony and great health. “And all the best I can wish for you, you deserve a million times more. I love you, admire you, adore you, we’re together, yesterday, now and forever.”

In the post on January 1, 2022, Carvalho poses with Rita in front of a strawberry pie, topped by candles commemorating the singer’s 74th birthday. On May 20, 2021, Rita was diagnosed with a tumor in her left lung, after undergoing routine tests at the Israelita Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo. Days later, the singer’s husband used social media to say that she has shown “positive and substantial” results.

Roberto de Carvalho’s post won praise from the famous and anonymous. Leiloca Neves, ex-Frenéticas, said: “Rita, always our gratitude, for so many lessons she gives us!!! Today and always, thank you for your talent, for your pioneering spirit, for the wonderful transgression it is necessary, I love you! And I love this one! couple!”

Another commenter on the post by Rita Lee’s husband was journalist Zeca Camargo. “This anniversary today renews everything, beautiful!!! Kiss Cacica”, he commented. One netizen commented: “Love always wins”. Another wrote: “Long live the queen of rock”.