Physician accused of charging R$ 2,200 to perform free surgery in the SUS and sentenced to two years and eight months for passive corruption

The São Paulo Court of Justice confirmed the conviction of doctor José Maria Lopes to two years and eight months in prison in a semi-open regime for passive corruption. The sentence also imposes the loss of position in the public health network.

Gynecologist and obstetrician, the doctor used to provide prenatal care for pregnant women at the municipal health center in Itápolis, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the process, he charged R$ 2,200 from a pregnant patient to undergo a tubal ligation, a voluntary sterilization procedure that is paid for by the Unified Health System (SUS). The woman herself took the case to the State Public Ministry, claiming that she was unable to pay for the surgery.

In testimony during the investigation, a second patient seen by the doctor at SUS reported that he asked for R$600 to undergo surgery to remove the uterus, which was also not performed.

When analyzing a defense appeal, the 5th Chamber of Criminal Law upheld the lower court decision that imposed the conviction. Rapporteur Mauricio Henrique Guimarães Pereira Filho, Judge Mauricio Henrique Guimarães Pereira Filho, concluded that the evidence gathered was sufficient to incriminate the doctor.

“The statements of the victim, in the two phases of the criminal prosecution, proved to be safe, cohesive and unsuspected, deserving, therefore, all credibility, and there is nothing to believe that she would have any reason to falsely accuse the appellant of the practice of such a serious crime,” he wrote.

In the process, the doctor denied irregularities and said that he “maintains an ethical and guiding conduct”. Attorney Daniel Seixas Rondi, who represents the gynecologist, told the blog that he has filed an appeal to try to reverse the decision.

“As the decision was not unanimous, and the arguments of the dissenting vote are exactly in line with what the defense demonstrated in the records, we made an infringing embargo to refer the case again to the expanded collegiate of the 5th Chamber”, he explains.