Pilar meets Dolores again and gets emotional about her pregnancy · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will put the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) at risk by paying an unexpected visit to her youngest in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Upon seeing her sister again, the doctor will be very moved to see her pregnant and discover that she will be an aunt in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In this Monday’s chapter (3) , Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) will surprise Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) at the grocery store. “You?” the lawyer will shoot. The health professional’s face will not be shown in the first one to the public.

A little later, Tonico’s former employee (Alexandre Nero) will show up at the farm. “Dolores?!”, the good guy will call for his wife, agitated. “What is it? What happened?”, the young woman will react, tense. “Pilar?” the pregnant woman will add, in a state of shock.

“I couldn’t stand to be away from you anymore”, will say Eudoro’s eldest (José Dumont), looking at the belly of the youngest. “But just look at this”, complete the doctor, moved. “We’re dying to know if it’s a boy or a girl”, delivers Nélio.

“How happy to see you two together,” Pilar will celebrate. “And away from Tonico! I just pray that he’ll never be able to find us in his life”, Dolores vents. “Could it be that…”, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will speculate.

The doctor, however, will reassure the couple. “Don’t worry, he can’t

discover. And, moreover, he now has other problems, taking his peace of mind”, will affirm the girl.

Dolores is thrilled with a visit from Pilar

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela enters the final stretch this month, as the last chapter is scheduled to be shown on February 4th. On time, Globo will premiere Além da Ilusão on February 7th.

