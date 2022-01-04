PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule released?

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus will begin to be paid in January 2022, to the happiness of many workers who ended up not having access to the benefit last year due to the postponement of the program to this year.

Wage allowance in 2022

Confirmation that the salary bonus will begin to be paid this month came through the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), responsible for managing the program’s funds, criteria and establishing the benefit payment schedule.

As disclosed by Codefat Resolution 896, which postponed payment of the benefit last year and established new program rules:

“Art. 3rd The Salary Bonus will be paid in accordance with the annual payment schedule established by CODEFAT in the month of January of each fiscal year.”

When trying to contact the Ministry of Labor, the information we had is that the payment schedule has not yet been made available, but will be defined in the next few days, at the next Council meeting, which should take place by January 15th.

How will the payment work this year

According to Codefat Resolution 896, this year’s payments will take place between the months of January and December, so that all beneficiaries entitled to the benefit will have access to the allowance in 2022.

Previously, the payment of PIS/Pasep started in July of one year and ended in June of the following year, so the rule was changed, because, if the old payment rule was maintained, many workers entitled to the benefit this year would only receive in 2023.

The expectation is that workers receive the benefit in the month of their birthday, considering that payments start in January and go until December, however, it will be necessary to wait for the definition of Codefat.

Double payment

Many workers are entitled to receive salary bonuses for base year 2020 and base year 2021, so the expectation is that these workers will be able to have access to both bonuses at once this year.

However, it will be necessary to wait for Codefat’s confirmation if we will have the payment of the two PIS/Pasep allowances this year, or if we will only have the payment of the base year 2020 benefit postponed to this year.

It is important to remember that workers who were already entitled to the allowance in 2020 and 2021 may come to receive double, that is, those who do not have the right to receive both, under no circumstances will be able to receive the accumulated PIS/Pasep.

It is worth remembering that to be entitled to the benefit, you must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have received an average remuneration of up to two salaries per month. Furthermore, it is necessary that the worker has been working with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year.

Salary bonus amount

The amount that the worker can receive from the PIS/Pasep in 2022 is R$ 1,212 (a minimum wage), however, only those who worked for 12 months of the base year are entitled to a full salary.

For example, the worker who worked for 12 months in 2020 will receive R$ 1,212 in PIS/Pasep this year. Those who worked only one month in 2020 will receive R$101.

To identify the exact amount to be received, just divide the current minimum wage (1,212) by 12 (twelve months of the year) and multiply by the number of months worked, check:

Number of months worked in the base year Amount receivable 1 month worked BRL 101 2 months worked BRL 202 3 months worked BRL 303 4 months worked BRL 404 5 months worked BRL 505 6 months worked BRL 606 7 months worked BRL 707 8 months worked BRL 808 9 months worked BRL 909 10 months worked BRL 1010 11 months worked BRL 1,111 12 months worked BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Fund

While workers await the release of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, Caixa Econômica Federal released R$ 23 billion for withdrawal from the PIS/Pasep Fund.

It is important to remember that the PIS/Pasep Fund is different from the salary bonus, as the salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers, whereas the PIS/Pasep Fund is paid only once in a lifetime to workers. Check out how the benefit withdrawal works and who is entitled to it.