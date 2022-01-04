Play to win: South Korea wants to ban games with NFT

The country claims that games of this type use speculative practices to earn money

At a time when big names in the industry, such as Ubisoft and the Square Enix, are committed to exploiting NFTs in their games, the South Korean government is acting to limit the amount of gaming with the technology that reach the market. According to GameRant, the country’s Game Management Committee is working to ban the Google Play and App Store stores any titles that depend on the purchase of NFTs to be played.

In addition to preventing new games that use the “play to win” model (pay to earn, in English) reach the players, the entity also asks that titles that use the system be removed from stores. To top it off, she will go on to deny any type of age rating for these games, something that is required for any application that wants to be offered by legal means within the country.

The decision of the South Korean government is based on concerns raised by the association of such games with what many consider to be gambling and “speculative schemes to make money”. The country is quite restrictive regarding games that offer rewards that can be exchanged for real currencies, establishing a Maximum limit of 10,000 Korean Wons for such prizes (amount equivalent to just over BRL 46).

South Korea has a strong history of restricting monetization

While for some the concern of South Korean authorities about NFT games seems exaggerated, the country has a documented history of restricting and banning means of monetization that it considers abusive. During the 2000s, local authorities worked to regulate the game. Sea Story, which in essence was a slot machine that offered gift certificates as a reward.

Even respecting the country’s restrictions on gambling, the game soon became the center of controversy thanks to the fact that many stores began to specialize in the purchase of certificates that were issued. This led to the increased organized crime activities and money laundering schemes — something the local government seems to believe can happen with bonds that use NFTs.



Despite the decision against games with technology, the Games Management Committee says it is not opposed to solutions like the blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The agency claims that it acted simply to combat “speculation” and that its objective is not to inhibit the adoption of new technologies that could prove profitable.

Source: GameRant, Korea JoongAng Daily