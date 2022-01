Podcast: Pastor Jobes Fonceca from Nova Mutum reveals everything you ever wanted to know about the gospel world

On June 26, 1979, Our Pastor Jobes was born. And they named him after his grandfather Jobes Fonseca Neto.

Son of Pastor José Fonseca and Gercina Alves. He was born in the city of Piranhas-GO and lived there for a short time, because,

soon the need of his family made his parents decide to move to the State of Mato

Thick.

They then came to the city of Campinápolis where they could see that it was not the place where

God would bless them. Then they moved to another municipality in Mato Grosso. Even in the middle AS

ADVERSITIES OF LIFE HIS PARENTS ALWAYS HAD THE CAPRICE AND CARE TO CREATE AND TEACH HIM

TRACKING IN THE WAYS OF THE LORD.

Switching to Nova Xavantina MT. In that place God began to show this child his “greatness”

giving deliverance from death and so he made a commitment to dedicate his life to the miracle-working God.

On 09/24/1995 PR. JOSE FERNANDES SOBRINHO SEEING THE CREATIVITY AND CAPACITY OF

TEENAGER JOBES AND HIS DEDICATION THE WORK OF THE LORD JESUS ​​BREAKS A ENTIRE TRADITION OF

+TIME AND CONSECRATE HIM TO DIACONO. RECEIVING THE APPROVAL OF HIS PASTOR JOAQUIM ALVES DE

SOUZA WAS THEN CONSECRATED TO THE PRESBYTERY STILL AT THE AGE OF 18 ON THE 11TH OF

FEBRUARY 1997. AND IT WAS ALSO APPROVED TO ASSUME THE FIRST CONGREGATION OF ITS

PASTORAL MINISTRY, THUS GIVING ITS PASTORAL MINISTRY STARTING SOON STARTING TO BUILD THE

TEMPLE OF THE HOUSE OF GOD.

AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 1998 OUR PR. JOBES KNOWS THE PERSON TO WHOM HE MARRIED ON 12/19/1998. THE

OUR SHEPHERD MARLY.

In 2001 they moved to Barra do Garças, O PR. JOSÉ FERNANDES REALIZING THAT IT WAS A

A STRONG MAN CALLED TO SHARE THE SHORTLY GIVE HIM A PEOPLE TO BE PASTORED

BY HIM. BEING VILA UNIÃO IN ARAGARÇAS- GO THE FIRST CONGREGATION IN THE CAMPO DE

ERONES BAR.

On 07/10/2002 he was transferred to the city of Baliza-GO and consecrated to evangelist on 06/16/2003

by Pastor José Fernandes In the city of Vila rica MT.

ON 10/04/2004 IN THE CITY OF GOIANIA-GO ON THE OCCASION OF THE NATIONAL CONVENTION DEUS GIVE MORE

A GREAT ACHIEVEMENT THERE IS THIS MAN THE MOST EXPECTED MOMENT IN HIS CAREER ARRIVED

MINISTRY HIS CONSECRATION AND RECOGNITION OF HIS LIFE AS A PASTOR.

AND ON 12/08/2004 ANOTHER TRANSFER NOW IN TORIXOREU-MT PLACE WHERE GOD GAVE IT

A GREAT EXPERIENCE.

AMONG SO MANY EXPERIENCES WITH GOD, AND EXPERIENCING MANY MIRACLES, THE FAMILY WAS ALREADY

COMPLETE. INGRID BEATRIZ AND FRIDA AILA WERE ALREADY PART OF HIS PASTORAL LIFE. INGRID BEATRIZ

BORN 07/20/2002 AND FRIDA AILA BORN 02/22/2005

IN 2008 OUR PR. JOBES FONCECA IS TAKEN TO ANOTHER CHALLENGE, THIS TIME IN THE CITY OF

FIELDS OF JULY. WHERE GOD MARKED YOUR LIFE WITH MANY FIGHTS, AND BLESSINGS TOO.

AND ONE MORE CHANGE THIS TIME TO OUR CITY NOVA MUTUM IN THE YEAR 2010. SURROUNDED BY

STRUGGLES AND DIFFICULTIES NEVER STOPPED DREAMING AND BELIEVING IN THE SPANDING OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD.

PASTOR REMEMBERS THAT YOU SAID IN YOUR POSE THAT HERE WOULD BE A WATER DIVIDER FOR YOURS

MINISTRY??

SEVERAL SHEEP HAVE BEEN HERE, AND ALL HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF THEIR SHEPHERD.

TODAY IT HAS BEEN MORE THAN 23 YEARS OF MINISTRY, THERE WERE DIFFICULT TIMES, BUT TODAY WE LIVE IN

THAT ONE DAY THE LORD DREAMED AND PROPHETISED OVER ALL.