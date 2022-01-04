Police “release the dogs” to contain anti-vaccine protesters in the Netherlands

posted on 1/3/2022 6:57 PM / updated on 1/3/2022 6:58 PM



(credit: Reproduction: Twitter)

Anti-vaccination protesters gathered at Museumplein Square, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last Sunday (2/01), to protest against sanitary measures imposed in the country, such as lockdown and collection of proof of vaccination to enter some places.

But the protest did not take long to get out of control and ended with 30 prisoners and several protesters being bitten by the city’s police dogs. A video that went viral on social media shows a German Shepherd dog attacking and getting “glued” to the arm of an anti-vax protester.

Check the moment:

According to the country’s security forces, the demonstration was illegal because large concentrations of people are prohibited. The arrested protesters were framed for altering public order, possessing prohibited weapons and disrespecting the law enforcement agencies. At least four police officers were injured after clashes with protesters.

The Netherlands tightened measures to combat the coronavirus a week before Christmas, after the number of cases in the Netherlands soared to more than 85,000 a day. Since then, non-essential services such as bars, restaurants, theaters and cinemas have been closed. Less than 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.