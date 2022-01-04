Politicians Promises: Mayors Fulfilled 15% of Campaign Commitments After 1 Year in Term | Politics

Expanding comprehensive education, resuming stalled works, reducing public spending, building housing… In one year in office, the mayors of the country’s 26 capitals have fulfilled 15% of the promises made during the 2020 electoral campaign.

Survey made by g1 shows that 165 of the 1,091 commitments made by the then candidates, elected for a four-year term, were fully fulfilled.

The complete list by capital is on the special page “Politicians’ promises” (see here). On the link, you can see all the promises made by the mayors and the progress of each one. To select pledges in 2020, the g1 considered what can be clearly billed and measured.

The data also show that 18% of the promises were partially fulfilled during one year of management – ​​which means that there are still pending issues for the work to be considered delivered.

On the other hand, the promises that have not yet been fulfilled by the governments of the capitals are 66%. Eight appointments could not yet be evaluated due to lack of data or information.

It is a follow-up throughout the management. The final assessment will be made at the end of the term.

The monitoring of the promises of politicians is carried out by the g1 periodically since 2015. The survey is carried out by more than 50 journalists from all over Brazil, who follow their own methodology to separate and evaluate everything that can be clearly charged and measured during their term of office.

1 of 2 Status of campaign commitments by capital mayors after one year in office — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1 Status of campaign commitments by capital mayors after a year in office — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1

In absolute numbers, the result of evaluating promises is:

Total promises: 1,091

1,091 Fulfilled: 165

165 Partially fulfilled: 201

201 Not yet fulfilled: 717

717 Not Rated: 8

In percentage terms, promises involving tourism and sport lead the ranking of broken promises. On the other hand, among the fulfilled commitments, those involving economy, administration and transparency have the highest percentages.

See the breakdown of promises by theme:

2 of 2 Mayors’ Campaign Commitments by Status and by Theme — Photo: Guilherme Pinheiro/g1 Campaign commitments of mayors by status and by theme — Photo: Guilherme Pinheiro/g1

As the survey refers to the first year of the mayors’ term, the percentage of promises fulfilled is still low (15%). This figure should still rise in the coming years, when mayors will continue to be monitored by the project.

THE g1 it monitors the fulfillment of the politicians’ campaign promises during the four-year term.

What are the criteria for measuring promises?

Has not yet fulfilled: when what was promised has not been done and is not valid/working

when what was promised has not been done and is not valid/working In part: when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues

when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues Fulfilled: when the promise was fully fulfilled, no pending

That is, if the promise is to inaugurate a work, the status is “fulfilled” only if the work has already been inaugurated; otherwise it is “not fulfilled”. If the promise is to build 10 hospitals and 5 have already been opened, the status is “in part”. If the promise is to inaugurate 10 km of highway and 5 km have already been delivered to the population, the status is “in part”.