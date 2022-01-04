Presenter who fainted on TV suffered five cardiac arrests until hospital – Zoeira

The host Rafael Silva, who had a sudden illness and passed out live in a newspaper on TV on Monday (3), has a picture of stable health. the presenter suffered five cardiac arrests until arriving at the hospital, according to the newspaper Extra.

Rafael was quickly rescued and taken to the Humanitas hospital, where he is admitted to the ICU. According to Extra, on the way, he still suffered five cardiac arrests.

Rafael Silva, 36, from TV Alterosa, fainted live while he was presenting the news program “Alterosa alert”.

SBT presenter suffers sudden illness and faints live during newspaper; learn more https://t.co/StoAvTm2Ng pic.twitter.com/rqthyhWHiv — Diário do Nordeste (@diarioonline) January 3, 2022

Recovery

According to journalist Kadu Lopes, in Jornal das 7, on TV Alterosa, this Tuesday (4), the channel colleague has already been extubated and is already talking to his family.

“He is responding to the treatment and is moving with his hands and feet. That’s good, according to doctors. Despite the anguish, I bring this news with joy. We still don’t know what happened to Rafael”, said Kadu.

The expectation is that the presenter leaves the Intensive Care Center (ICU) within two days.