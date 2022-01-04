Preta Gil tests positive for covid-19 for the second time

Preta Gil used her social media to share with her followers and fans, that the year 2022 did not start out very pleasant. The singer, married to Rodrigo Godoy, tested positive for covid-19 for the second time and made a web appeal.

Through Instagram stories, the artist spoke about the effectiveness of the vaccine and asked her audience to get vaccinated against the disease.

“Here is my alert for everyone. The omicron is indeed among us. So get vaccinated. The appeal is just that. The vaccine is very effective. I know other people with covid right now and they’re fine. The doctors said that I will be able to take my booster dose in January”, she said.

Despite the positive diagnosis for the disease, Preta Gil has mild symptoms and is in isolation in Rio de Janeiro. The other members of her family, such as her husband, granddaughter and parents, were not contaminated.

Diagnosis in March 2020

Preta Gil had a positive diagnosis of covid-19 at the very beginning of the pandemic, which devastated Brazil and the world. Through her social networks, the singer spoke about the disease, the symptoms and the isolation that she was experiencing at home.

“I woke up with a lot of headache, chills, body ache, a slight sore throat. From the moment I took the exam, I have already put myself in isolation and I will remain that way for as many days as the doctors say I have to stay”, she said at the time.

The singer received a positive diagnosis after performing at the wedding of Gabriela Pugliesi’s sister, in Itacaré, Bahia. The ceremony brought together 500 guests and generated controversy on the networks.

