Price increase in the former Landulpho Alves worries Sindicombustíveis – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Disclosure/Syndifuels | Mataripe Refinery, formerly Landulfo Alves

The resale of fuels in Bahia was surprised at the end of 2021 with the readjustment of fuels announced by the Mataripe Refinery, formerly Landulpho Alves, currently managed by Acelen, linked to the Arab Mubadala fund. Since January 1st, an increase of R$0.21 for gasoline A, R$0.13 for diesel S10 and R$0.14 for diesel S500 has been in effect since January 1st.

The first increase in fuel prices of the year announced by Acelen worries Sindicombustíveis Bahia. “The price policy adopted by the Mataripe Refinery clashes with that practiced by Petrobras and points to an imbalance in the oil refining market, as there is no direct competition from Petrobras in the market covered by the Arab group (Bahia and Sergipe). Furthermore, the port structure in Bahia is not suitable for receiving large oil tankers and this will prevent distributors from seeking alternatives in the international market”, declares the president of Sindicombustíveis Bahia, Walter Tannus Freitas.

Added to the readjustment announced by Acelen, diesel will also have an impact on its cost of R$ 0.06 due to biodiesel, which is mixed with the product and which increased on January 1, 2022.

There was also an increase in Natural Gas Vehicle (GNV) by Companhia de Gas da Bahia (Bahiagás). The CNG tariff was readjusted by 3.88% (average for all segments) on the first day of the new year, pursuant to Resolution No. 59 of the State Agency for the Regulation of Public Energy, Transport and Communications Services of Bahia (Agerba), published in the Official State Gazette of December 30, 2021.

Sindicombustíveis Bahia reaffirms that it does not interfere in the market and respects free competition