Prices of government bonds fall by up to 25.5% in 2021; fixed rate rates soar and reach 10.90% per year

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

The environment marked by uncertainties related to Covid-19 and the turmoil in the domestic environment, involving the fiscal sphere, contributed to significant losses in the gross profitability of government bonds in 2021.

Increased risk aversion caused investors to see the premiums on papers traded on the Tesouro Direto increase, reflecting a demand for fatter returns to lend funds to a government under pressure.

Inflation-linked securities, which paid a rate close to 3.4% at the beginning of 2021 (in the case of paper maturing in 2035), ended the year with premiums at around 5.30% per annum.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In fixed-rate securities, such as bonds maturing in 2024, the rates offered also increased: from 6.4% in February to around 10.90% per annum in December.

Read too:

• How to build an investment portfolio to face inflation, high interest rates and volatility in the election year?

It is worth noting that in 2021 the Selic rate left its lowest historical level, from 2% to 9.25% per year, the highest level since 2017.

While the rate hike may have opened up opportunity for some, others saw their accrued treasury earnings fall month after month. In the last year, all bonds currently available for purchase at the Tesouro Direto had a drop in prices (and a consequent rise in rates).

According to data from B3, the decreases reached 25.47% in Treasury paper IPCA+ 2045 in the last year. The longer the term of the paper, the greater the unpredictability of the scenario, so it is natural that price fluctuations are wider. In December, the title retreated 1.06%.

Another significant drop in securities available for investment fell on the IPCA+ Treasury with semi-annual interest and maturing in 2055. In December, the paper fell by 1.04% and in 2021, it had a decrease of 11.54%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite greater volatility, some bonds managed to remain in the positive field in the last month. This was the case of the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2026, which appreciated 4.71% in December. Even so, he ended the year with a drop of 9.83%.

It is worth remembering, however, that the indicated losses only happen if the investor decides to sell the shares in advance. If you carry them to maturity, the remuneration will respect the rates and conditions contracted at the time of purchase of the bonds.

Check out below how the government bonds available for new investments in December and in the year 2021 behaved:

Want to get out of savings? XP’s Fixed Income Head presents a strategy for investors who want to earn more without giving up security. Sign up for free!

Related