Programmer can make Android 12 run on a Galaxy S3

THE Galaxy s3, released by the South Korean manufacturer Samsung in 2012, was a success in sales as well as critical in the period. Years later, and already obsolete, the device received an unexpected new feature: the possibility of running Android 12, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

This was only possible thanks to the work of the html6405, which performed an unofficial modification to the LineageOS 19.0 code. In the video below, there is a demonstration of the platform working normally.

This custom ROM works only on the international version of the device (codename GT-I9300, with Exynos 4412 processor).

What is he capable of?

According to the developer, several of the functions are already operating normally, including audio playback, USB, Bluetooth, cameras, sensors such as GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity. However, there are still problems with NFC, the internal formatting of SD cards and SIM chip unlocking — plus a host of other bugs to be expected in a custom ROM still in early development stages.

Interested in installing the LineageOS 19.0 ROM based on Android 12 can follow the guidelines in the project’s official post within XDA Developers.

The procedure is simple but can result in fatal system errors and the device becoming unusable. Therefore, make the transactions at your own risk and expense.