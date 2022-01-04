PS VR 2 to go into production for release in 2022

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on PS VR 2 to go into production for release in 2022 4 Views

Sony has already signed an agreement with a Chinese company to begin manufacturing the PlayStation VR 2, its virtual reality headset. The product is expected to be announced soon and may go on sale as early as 2022.

The information was released last Friday (1st) by Brad Lynch, a hardware analyst and youtuber. According to him, the source of the revelation is a supply chain specialist in China.

Lynch commented on Twitter that the responsible for the production of the PS VR 2 will be Goertek, a Chinese company that works with audio products (headphones), wearables (such as smartwatches) and items for smart homes (such as light bulbs).

In addition to the Sony headset, the Asian brand will also manufacture meta cambrian (Virtual reality glasses from Meta, new name of former Facebook holding company) and supply components for the Apple VR.

The original PS VR, formerly known as “Project Morpheus”, was released in October 2016 by the Japanese company. The device promises a completely immersive gaming experience, with 360-degree vision, 120 fps visuals, 3D audio, built-in microphone and more.

Among the games already released for PlayStation that support the product are names like Paper Beast, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, No Man’s Sky, Tetris Effect, Beat Saber, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss and Resident Evil VII.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

SEGA introduces “world’s fastest” PC gamer reaching 100 km/h

In addition to being super fast, it should also perform well in games. Last week, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved