PS VR 2 to go into production for release in 2022

Sony has already signed an agreement with a Chinese company to begin manufacturing the PlayStation VR 2, its virtual reality headset. The product is expected to be announced soon and may go on sale as early as 2022.

The information was released last Friday (1st) by Brad Lynch, a hardware analyst and youtuber. According to him, the source of the revelation is a supply chain specialist in China.

Lynch commented on Twitter that the responsible for the production of the PS VR 2 will be Goertek, a Chinese company that works with audio products (headphones), wearables (such as smartwatches) and items for smart homes (such as light bulbs).

Goertek, Chinese manufacturer, will be in charge of mass producing Meta Cambria and PS VR 2 (soon!) Goertek sold off Pico to Bytedance earlier this year, but signed a deal to continue producing Pico headsets Also expected to supply components for Apple AR/VR HMD — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) January 1, 2022

In addition to the Sony headset, the Asian brand will also manufacture meta cambrian (Virtual reality glasses from Meta, new name of former Facebook holding company) and supply components for the Apple VR.

The original PS VR, formerly known as “Project Morpheus”, was released in October 2016 by the Japanese company. The device promises a completely immersive gaming experience, with 360-degree vision, 120 fps visuals, 3D audio, built-in microphone and more.

Among the games already released for PlayStation that support the product are names like Paper Beast, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, No Man’s Sky, Tetris Effect, Beat Saber, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss and Resident Evil VII.