Public tenders: why 2022 will be filled with vacancies; check list | contests

After years marked by a low number of public examinations, amid the tightening of public accounts and the pandemic, 2022 promises a large offer of vacancies for civil servants.

Only at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), there are more than 200 thousand temporary vacancies to work in the application of the 2022 Demographic Census.

They are distributed in more than 5,000 municipalities and entries for the contest have been extended until January 21 due to the low number of entries, affected by the period of end-of-year festivities and school holidays.

Petrobras has more than 700 higher education vacancies, with salaries starting at R$ 11,000 and enrollment open until this Wednesday (5).

At least two of the country’s military police forces currently have open competitions (São Paulo and Amazonas) and competition experts estimate that up to 25 competitions for vacancies could be opened throughout 2022, between military, civil, federal and legislative police forces.

Health should be another highlight of the year, with the perspective of investments in the sector by states and municipalities, in view of the election year for governors and the full cash flow of subnational entities, which had strong growth in tax collection in 2021.

SEE THE COMPLETE LIST OF PUBLIC TENDER

“The federal government’s budget plan foresees more than 30,000 vacancies for 2022, including new vacancies and others that already exist, and the staff who have already been hired will be called”, highlights Daniel Lustosa, pedagogical coordinator of AlfaCon Concursos, a company that works in the preparation of candidates for competitions.

The Budget Law Project (PLOA) 2022, approved by Congress in December, foresees 33,208 vacancies for public competitions in 2022, with 4,263 for creation of vacancies and 28,945 for filling – when those approved in open competitions or new competitions are called.

The budget piece also allocates R$ 2.29 billion for the 2022 Census and the filling of vacancies in IBGE competitions.

“Between 2017 and 2020, we had a scenario of few competitions. Now for 2022, the perspective is for a significant improvement, which already started in 2021, when many of the competitions postponed in 2020 were held due to the pandemic”, observes Lustosa.

He points out that the confirmation of the Census — initially scheduled for 2020, but postponed twice due to the health crisis — alone makes this year a highlight in terms of the number of vacancies, since such large competitions and with such an offer are rare. spread throughout Brazil (there are 5,297 municipalities with open spaces, out of a total of 5,568).

“Although they are temporary vacancies, these 200,000 vacancies are very attractive. It is a very good gateway for those studying for competitions. It is possible to receive a reasonable salary and continue studying for other opportunities,” he says.

For those who intend to apply, the pedagogical coordinator leaves some tips.

“It is important to define an area, because each one has different subjects to be studied”, suggests the specialist in competitions.

“Once the area is defined, it is important to study the basic subjects: Portuguese, mathematics, computing, administrative law. Then, the specific subjects, which usually have greater weight and provide the basis for approval”, he concludes, noting that specific courses and teaching materials they can also help potential candidates.

2 of 2 ‘The people have the right to more and better public services’, says poster in protest by public servants — Photo: Reproduction/Sindsep-DF ‘The people have the right to more and better public services’, says a poster in protest by civil servants — Photo: Reproduction/Sindsep-DF

Check out some contests with vacancies open or opening soon.

On Wednesday (5th), Petrobras will close registration for the public contest that will select 757 higher-level professionals.

The race is scheduled for February 20 and will be held in all capitals and the Federal District.

Vacancies are for professionals with training in areas such as data science, systems analysis, engineering, geophysics, geology, economics and administration.

The minimum initial remuneration is R$ 11,716.82 and prior experience is not required.

Information about entries here: https://petrobr.as/concurso

Applications to compete for the more than 206,000 temporary vacancies in the 2022 Census were extended until January 21st. The race is now scheduled for April 10th.

There are 183,000 primary-level vacancies for census takers in 5,297 municipalities across the country.

The salary is based on production, but it is possible to simulate the remuneration in a calculator developed by IBGE.

There are also more than 18 thousand vacancies for supervising census agents (ACS) and 5,450 for municipal census agents (ACM), both at medium level. Salaries are R$1,700 and R$2,100, respectively.

Registration here: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/ibgepss21

Federal Comptroller General (CGU)

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), the federal government’s internal control body, has 375 vacancies open for the medium and technical levels.

The initial remuneration is R$7,283.31 for the position of Federal Finance and Control Technician, with 75 vacancies, and R$19,197.06 for the Federal Finance and Control Auditor (300 vacancies).

Applications are due until February 1st: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/concursocgu21

The Military Police of the State of Amazonas has 1,350 vacancies open for secondary and higher education, with registration until 16:00 on this Tuesday (4/1).

The initial basic compensation ranges from R$2,657.28 to R$7,180.34.

Registration here: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/pmam21

The Military Police of São Paulo, on the other hand, has 220 vacancies open for the position of Officer, which requires a secondary level.

Enrollment runs until January 20th and the starting salary for the PM Student is R$ 3,310.13.

Registration here: https://www.vunesp.com.br/

The Military Police of Pará will open 110 medium and higher education vacancies, including administration officers (98) and specialist health officers (9) and musicians (3).

Applications will run from January 6th to 20th, at this address: https://portalfadesp.org.br/?page_id=23360

The São Paulo State Department of Health has 1,049 temporary vacancies open for mid-level, technical and higher education positions in 33 cities in São Paulo. Applications have been extended until January 14 and can be made here: https://www.zambni.org.br/portal/

The Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá (MT) has 2,233 secondary and higher education vacancies, with remuneration of up to R$ 3,183.71. Applications are due until January 16: https://selecon.com.br/

The Municipal Health Department of Manaus (AM) will open 2,001 vacancies for higher, medium, technical and fundamental levels. Applications start on January 5th or January 10th, depending on the position. Information here: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/semad22