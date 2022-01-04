Purchase of MAP by GOL is approved without restrictions by CADE

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the acquisition of the regional airline MAP Transportes Aéreos by GOL without any restrictions. The deal had been disclosed by the companies in June 2021. The decision will be final 15 days after its publication, which took place on December 30, with no third-party appeal.

MAP, whose brand will no longer exist, had routes to regional destinations in the South and Southeast regions, in addition to flights at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo. The deal was closed for R$28 million. At the time, GOL also assumed approximately R$100 million in MAP’s financial commitments.

“This acquisition was an important step in our strategy to expand our network and capacity, as we look to revitalize the demand for leisure and business air travel. Thus, the company is investing even more in the regional air transport market, with emphasis on the Amazon region, supporting local economic development and strengthening our operations at Congonhas Airport”, highlighted Paulo Kakinoff, President of GOL, when he announced the acquisition of MAP

About MAP

Founded in 2011, MAP became the fifth largest Brazilian airline, with a fleet of seven ATR aircraft with 70 seats that operated routes in the Amazon region from Manaus Airport and in the South and Southeast regions from Congonhas, the largest domestic airport in the country.

What MAP adds to GOL

The completion of the acquisition reinforced GOL’s leadership in Congonhas, with the addition of 26 daily flights, an increase of around 10% in the number of frequencies. This allowed the company to serve new destinations from the capital of São Paulo, with larger aircraft.

Will GOL have regional aircraft?

No. GOL stated that it maintains its single-fleet strategy to serve these new routes in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. It replaces MAP’s ATRs with jets it already owns from Boeing.

In addition, Gol maintains a partnership with VoePass to serve regional destinations with smaller aircraft.