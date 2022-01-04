Rapper PK is passed out long after gas leak

Photo: Playback / Instagram





PK is known for being one of the great names in national rap and the musician went to his social networks to let off steam. The 24-year-old singer commented on an incident he suffered last Sunday night, the 2nd, and which left him very scared.

The rapper said that one of the CO2 cylinders used in his show started to leak inside the bus where he was with all his team and because of the leak of this gas, Pk ended up being passed out for a long time.

This year I broke the record. In two days, I almost died. CO2 leaked all over my room on the bus. I was passed out. Craziness. I was still completely bewildered by everything that happened, but thank God I got this release, me and my entire team.

The singer gave more details after the incident and revealed that he was unconscious for a long time because he was in a closed cabin.

We were traveling with four cylinders of CO2 that we were using at the shows, and one of them, which was sealed, began to leak into the trunk of the bus. And my room, which was closed, is on top of the trunk. It started to plague the whole bus. The pilot could have fallen asleep and a greater tragedy could have occurred. I was passed out inside until they took me out. I stayed inside for a long time.