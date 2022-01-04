rate rises to 46.5%; calendar and how to pay

Detran-SP (São Paulo State Department of Traffic) released the calendar for the annual licensing of vehicles in the State, for the year 2022.

The novelty is that, this year, car licensing starts in July and not in April, as traditionally happens. According to the agency, the adjustment was made on account of the expansion from three to five installments of the IPVA 2022 in the State – vehicles can only be licensed after the payment of the respective debts, which includes the IPVA.

In addition, this year there is no discount for those who pay for the license in advance and the fee has become more expensive: it rose to R$ 144.86 for both new and used vehicles.

In 2021, the cost was, respectively, R$131.80 and R$98.91. Therefore, the licensing of brand new models increased by 9.9%, while that of used vehicles had an increase of 46.45% – more than double the average increase applied to IPVA in São Paulo, by way of comparison.

The São Paulo traffic department informs that the readjustment is based on the value of Ufesp (Fiscal Unit of the State of São Paulo).

In 2022, like last year, there will be no insurance fee DPVAT, according to the decision of the CNSP (National Private Insurance Council).

Licensing calendar 2022 SP

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Plates with endings 1 and 2

Deadline until July 29

Plates with endings 3 and 4

Deadline until August 31

Plates with endings 5 ​​and 6

Deadline until September 30th

Plates with endings 7 and 8

Deadline until October 31

Plates with ending 9

Deadline until November 30th

Plates with ending 0

Deadline until December 30

trucks

Plates with endings 1, 2, 3 and 4

Deadline until October 31

Plates with endings 5, 6 and 7

Deadline until November 30th

Plates with ending 8, 9 and 0

Deadline until December 30

How to pay for the 2021 SP licensing

To pay for São Paulo’s 2021 licensing, the vehicle must have all debts related to traffic and environmental taxes, charges and fines paid, including the 2022 IPVA.

Cars with legal or administrative restrictions must have their situation regularized to enable the respective annual licensing.

Payment can be made via internet banking, application or ATM at partner banks (Santander, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Safra, Itaú, Caixa Econômica Federal) and at Lottery stores.

Upon receipt, the CRLV (Certificate of Vehicle Registration and Licensing) will be available for download and printing under the Digital Licensing item on the Poupatempo, Detran-SP and Senatran portals, in addition to the Poupatempo Digital, Detran-SP and CDT (Digital Wallet) applications of traffic). The driver will be able to print on plain bond paper (A4-white sheet).

CNG Cars

In the case of vehicles powered by CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas), for the license to be issued, prior approval in a vehicle safety inspection is required with the respective issue of CSV (Vehicle Safety Certificate).

If the CSV has not been electronically transmitted, the owner or its legal representative must present it in person at a Detran-SP service station.

Penalties for expired licensing

Driving with a vehicle whose licensing is late is a very serious infringement according to the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code), with a fine of BRL 293.47, seven points in the CNH (National Driver’s License) and removal of the vehicle for the respective regularization.

