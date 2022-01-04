Ravi catches Joy with lover and is humiliated in public · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will go through another suffering in Um Lugar ao Sol. The good guy will catch Joy (Lara Tremouroux) with her lover, the graffiti artist Damón (Ruan Aguiar), and will try to convince the woman not to abandon him, but he will be humiliated in public by the young woman in the 9:00 pm telenovela on Globo.

As of January 11, the goldsmith will begin to have an affair with Damón, when she goes back to graffiti. The mood between the pair will heat up when they’re on top of a building. “You know I like to be like this, looking at the sky, listening to the noises of the city… At this time, it’s a good rhyme”, the boy will say.

Yasmin’s sister (Maithê Rodrigues) will ask if the boy composes, and he will answer that only when he is inspired. “And you are?” Joy will tease. The tagger will launch a verse in a teasing tone and kiss her. The two will spend the night together, and Ravi will be mad when the woman gets home.

The young woman will fall madly in love with the artist and propose to run away with him. In the January 13th chapter, the blackmailer will take the money extorted from Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will abandon the ex-driver, Francisco and his sister.

While Joy will follow her lover to the bus station, the former employee of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will discover the woman’s escape and will manage to intercept the girl before she boards a bus with Damón.

Ravi will appeal to the family they built and will declare himself even after the graffiti artist’s betrayal. She, however, will humiliate the man from Goiás in front of everyone and will leave with the other man. Discontented and devastated, the good guy will blame his best friend for his partner’s romantic adventure.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will go off the air in March to make way for the remake of Pantanal.

