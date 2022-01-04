Real interest ends 2021 at 6.39%, highest year-end level since 2016 | finance

The deteriorating outlook on public accounts and the scenario of persistent inflationary pressures raised the ex ante royal interest (interest rate discounted from expected inflation for a future period) to level of 6.39% at the end of 2021 , the highest year-end level since 2016 (6.45%). The calculations are from Value Date and consider the difference between the rates of 360-day interest rate swap contracts and inflation expectations for 12 months ahead.

Thus, the ex-ante real interest ended the year close to the annual high, of 6.71%, registered on October 28th.

The increase in real interest rates throughout 2021 was due to the rise in market interest rates, which corroborates the need for the Central Bank to continue pursuing a more contractionary monetary policy (which slows down the level of activity and inflation). The ex-ante real interest had closed 2020 at -0.70% and 2019 at 0.79%.

