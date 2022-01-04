Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are released with AMOLED screen, 5000 mAh battery and more

As expected, realme announced this Tuesday (4) its new generation of high-end smartphones for 2022, officially introducing to the market the realme GT 2 and realme GT 2 Pro, devices that show notable advances and deliver a technical sheet capable of reach different audiences of the company.





Realme GT 2 Pro

Confirming previous leaks referring to design and screen, the new flagship of the realme delivers in its front part a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ (2K) resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology, a feature that is also present in the iPhone 13 line. Its look is identical to the latest rumors, showing a triple set of rear cameras arranged on a rectangular module and beside the company’s signature, a differential that is not present in all models. The highlight of this phone is its international sustainability and carbon certification, a characteristic adopted by the brand in order to contribute positively to the environment.

Starting with the internal hardware, as well as other smartphones launched by rivals, the GT 2 Pro realme is also equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, a processor recently launched by Qualcomm and which is currently the company’s overkill bet to ensure excellent performance and balanced energy consumption. The camera suite is far superior to its little brother, being an IMX766 sensor with 50 MP resolution and OIS, followed by a 50 MP (150º) ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro; the selfie camera has 32 MP.

According to the manufacturer, the Pro version is equipped with an improved cooling system capable of increasing heat dissipation by up to 50%, a result that should contribute to a drop of up to 19ºC in the device’s average temperature.

As for connectivity, this version delivers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Another highlight is the support for Dolby Atomos and stereo speakers, a feature that ensures better sound quality. To meet the energy demand there is a 5000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging in the USB-C standard. There is no information on wireless charger compatibility.

technical sheet

6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution

120 Hz rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 1400 nits of shine

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

512GB of UFS 3.1 Internal Storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC

5000 battery with 65W fast charging

Realme UI 3.0 running on Android 12

Dimensions: 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm

Weight: 189g

Realme GT 2

The GT 2 is the most entry-level model of the new generation, but it also delivers a powerful datasheet. The screen is slightly smaller compared to the Pro variant, being a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness capable of reaching up to 1,300 nits. This one also features a premium build and looks similar to the GT 2 Pro realme, however the rear cameras are a little farther away and there is another color combination.





The brand chose to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset — Last-gen SoC, but still manages to deliver extremely satisfying performance — with the Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options, enough to support a lot of background tasks. The cameras are also inferior, but both share the same 50MP IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, while the two auxiliary lenses are 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide and 2MP macro. The selfie camera has 16 MP against 32 MP of the Pro model.

technical sheet

75.8 x 162.9 x 8.6 mm

6.62 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.2 inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

120 Hz rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1300 nits of brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform

Adreno 660 GPU

8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

512GB of UFS 3.1 Internal Storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC

5000 battery with 65W fast charging

Realme UI 3.0 running on Android 12

Dimensions: 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 199G

Availability and price

Like other ads for the brand, the devices will initially be available in China and then will arrive in other markets, however the realme has not given a forecast of when this should happen. Realme GT 2 Pro 8 GB + 128 GB – CNY 3,899 (~ R$ 3,500) 8 GB + 256 GB – CNY 4,199 (~ R$3,770) 12 GB + 256 GB – CNY 4,299 (~ R$ 3,860) 12GB + 512GB – CNY 4,799 (~$4,310)

Realme GT 2 8GB + 128GB – CNY 2,699 (~ R$2,425) 8 GB + 256 GB – CNY 2,899 (~ R$ 2,505) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 3,199 (~ R$2,872)



