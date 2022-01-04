Rebeca discovers Túlio’s case and shocks with decision; know which· TV news

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will confirm that Túlio (Daniel Dantas) has an affair and will see that Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) is his lover in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model, however, will not ask for a divorce and will shock her husband with her decision . She will demand that the executive fire the engineer in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo. The worst thing is that the fifty-year-old will not ask for a divorce just to avoid seeing the traitor chased away from her family business.

Suspicious of the way more and more distant from the villain, Santiago’s firstborn (José de Abreu) ​​will appear unannounced at the company and will catch her partner in an intimate moment with her lover in the scenes that are aired on the January 12th chapter .

Felipe’s host (Gabriel Leone) will give Túlio an ultimatum and ask that Ruth be fired from the Redentor supermarket chain. Cornered, he will accept the demand and communicate the dismissal to the employee.

“How could I have foreseen, guessed, that Rebeca would go down to the company late at night? I don’t know what she wanted, but the fact is that now she has imposed this condition”, will justify the rogue to his mistress. “Of course. You do the shit, and I’m the one who pays for the duck,” the engineer countered.

Meanwhile, Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will unburden herself with Ilana (Mariana Lima). “I feel cheated and I don’t want to lose that either. It was years of investment in this marriage, in this relationship, and now, when my father is really willing to pass the baton for the company”, will argue the former international model.

“Rebeca, you don’t need this”, advises the publicist. “It looks like it,” Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) will snarl. “Getting old is expensive. For a woman, then,” the Redentor heiress will add.

“Don’t deviate from the conversation”, asks Breno’s wife (Marco Ricca). “I’m not deviating. You might think I’m cowardly, mediocre, you can find me whatever. But I’m not going to split up now and watch Renato [Cauã Reymond] to be sworn in, my first lady sister…”, Rebeca will affirm, showing that she prefers to stay with the traitor than to see her relative get along well.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

